postnewsgroup.com
OCCUR AMBOF 2022 Leadership Forum and Year-End Celebration
Faith-based organization leaders often discuss their visions today, but not the struggles that brought them to now. On Sept. 27, 2022, OCCUR and San Francisco Foundation FAITHS will present a special Zoom Leadership Forum and AMBOF Year-End Celebration “The Journey to the Vision.” Guest speakers include Fred Blackwell, CEO, San Francisco Foundation; Wanda Johnson, Founder, the Oscar Grant Foundation; Dee Johnson, Executive Director, the Lend a Hand Foundation; and Dr. Nadine Scott, Founder, Ariel Outreach Mission. Like so many leaders working in the trenches daily to make life better for us all, these extraordinary individuals have, somewhere along the line, confronted a moment that made the difference in how they emerged into who they are today.
postnewsgroup.com
Statewide “Listening Sessions” Allow Reparations Task Force to hear Black Californians Stories
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media. A series of community Listening Sessions are being held statewide to help the nine members of the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans better understand how laws and policies that contribute to perpetuating the effects of slavery have negatively impacted Black Californians.
postnewsgroup.com
First Black Woman Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from League of Calif. Cities
For the first time in history, a Black woman, Sedalia Sanders, was honored by the League of California Cities Past Presidents Council with its 2022 Past Presidents Lifetime Achievement Award. Sanders has had a lifetime of firsts, pushing boundaries in local politics. As a past president of the California League...
postnewsgroup.com
OUSD is No Longer Publishing its COVID Data
The Oakland Unified School District is no longer publishing data this school year to inform students, staff, parents and the public about positive COVID cases in schools. “The district is responding to all positive cases of which we are notified,” wrote OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki in an email to the Post News Group. “However, consistent with state and county guidance, we are no longer aggregating and cleaning the data in the same way we were last year.”
postnewsgroup.com
Gov. Newsom Signs Legislation Funding Nation’s First Black Women’s Think Tank
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a budget trailer bill approving $5 million in funding to the California State University at Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) to house the California Black Women’s Think Tank.
postnewsgroup.com
Tax Rebates Coming in October to Help with Higher Costs Caused by Inflation
Nancy Skinner, State Senator, District 9 issued the following statement on Tuesday, Sept. 13:. Beginning in early October, most California residents will start receiving cash refunds to help respond to the higher costs caused by inflation. California’s Better for Families tax refund program was funded in the 2022-23 state budget and will provide an estimated $9.5 billion in rebates to approximately 17.5 million California families. The refunds are scheduled to start rolling out in October and continue until January.
postnewsgroup.com
Kaplan to WNBA: Bring New Team Here!
Oakland Vice-Mayor Rebecca Kaplan will introduce a resolution on Sept. 20, 1:30 p.m. to the Oakland City Council urging the Women’s National Basketball Association (“WNBA”) to approve the City of Oakland as the home for a new WNBA Team. The WNBA has discussed plans to expand the...
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
Real News Network
Judge rules California prison must close
Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will...
One of San Francisco's strangest homes just hit the market
For $13.5 million, half a house in San Francisco could be yours.
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
San Jose homeless sweep creates new dangers
The sprawling land once home to hundreds of San Jose homeless residents sits mostly empty this week—but a new crisis is brewing in the baseball field across the street. More than 60 RVs and cars have squeezed into the empty baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets after the city started its monthlong sweep to clear the sprawling encampment near the Mineta San Jose International Airport a few weeks ago.
Former Palm Beach County Mayor & Democrat Endorses DeSantis For Governor
County Commissioner Dave Kerner worked closely with DeSantis on some COVID-related issues while serving as Mayor. He cites the governor's support for law enforcement for his endorsement.
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
sfstandard.com
Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown
Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
