Faith-based organization leaders often discuss their visions today, but not the struggles that brought them to now. On Sept. 27, 2022, OCCUR and San Francisco Foundation FAITHS will present a special Zoom Leadership Forum and AMBOF Year-End Celebration “The Journey to the Vision.” Guest speakers include Fred Blackwell, CEO, San Francisco Foundation; Wanda Johnson, Founder, the Oscar Grant Foundation; Dee Johnson, Executive Director, the Lend a Hand Foundation; and Dr. Nadine Scott, Founder, Ariel Outreach Mission. Like so many leaders working in the trenches daily to make life better for us all, these extraordinary individuals have, somewhere along the line, confronted a moment that made the difference in how they emerged into who they are today.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO