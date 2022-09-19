Read full article on original website
Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’
The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Low Calls Ethereum Bottom, Says ETH Primed for New Leg Up
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says that Ethereum (ETH) has likely bottomed out. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,300 Twitter followers that he accumulated ETH during its recent dip below the $1,300 level. “Bought some ETH. Low is in, in...
bitcoinist.com
Craving For A Financial Breakthrough? GryffinDAO, Cardano and Decred Could Be Your Best Shot
As humans, one of our primary missions in life is to attain financial freedom , i.e., buying and paying for anything we want when we want it without having to be scared or worried about not being able to afford it. This is a major motivating factor and driving force behind our working to make money on a daily basis.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Riot, Blockware Solutions Explain How Bitcoin Becomes Medium-of-Exchange: Report
Bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain Inc. and on-chain analytics firm Blockware Solutions have released a report detailing the future scalability of Bitcoin transaction fees, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The report notes that the average transaction size per individual currently represents 1-5 Bitcoin transactions per year and explains...
cryptoglobe.com
MetaBlaze Reimagines GameFi—Play to Earn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, Solana & More in the Blaziverse dApp
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] traders going long must know these Q3 stats
Cryptocurrency research platform Messari, in a new report, assessed the performance of Ethereum [ETH] in Q3 2022. Titled “State of Ethereum Q3 2022,” Messari found that the blockchain witnessed an uptick in activity on the network in Q3 over the last quarter. However, the network also logged some sectoral declines and suffered a general drop in revenue due to the activities of Layer 2 scaling solutions.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
ambcrypto.com
Why Shiba Inu [SHIB] community should be hopeful for Q4 2022
Shiba Inu holders are finally getting some relief after their token became the latest victim of the crypto slide. One of Shiba Inu’s leading developers, Shytoshi Kusama announced the arrival of important updates to the Shiba ecosystem. According to Kusama, the updates will be “great for Shib (SHIB token),...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $56M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $56,935,268 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x61fba83ecd47ceb5eab7ad672b61405b9b131702. $56 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x3c834ecd7789e094e8fb233f084a695410aaadef. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
ambcrypto.com
Will Polkadot’s network achievements garner some support for an ailing DOT
Development activity on Polkadot [DOT] reached an all-time high among other blockchains. This is a major feat for the network as it continues to thrive by introducing upgrades at regular intervals. Polkadot Insider, a Polkadot-dedicted Twitter handle, also posted an update about this milestone in a recent post. Will these...
u.today
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Widespread Bitcoin Adoption, Digital Freedom Can Only Happen Through Lightning
This is an opinion editorial by Paolo Ardoino the chief technology officer at Bitfinex. Ignore the avalanche (ba dum tsss) of fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) tumbling down from large sections of the popular press: Bitcoin is here to stay. A recent joint report conducted by Boston Consulting Group, Bitget...
CoinTelegraph
Raise a glass to Satoshi’s Place: the challenge of running Bitcoin businesses
A Bitcoin (BTC) hub in Greater Manchester opened on Sept. 16, where everything–absolutely everything is Bitcoin themed or oriented. Cointelegraph took a trip to the bar and workshop space, called Satoshi’s Place to interview the founder and raise a glass to the latest Bitcoin speakeasy. Named after the...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptos declined a day before the U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision. Insights: Should the Ethereum network be subject to U.S. securities law? That question is at the heart of an SEC case against crypto promoter Ian Balina. Catch the...
ambcrypto.com
SOL’s Q4 could be trader-friendly; its reasons might amaze you
Solana [SOL] seems to have been long forgotten recently with other blockchains, such as Ethereum [ETH] and Cardano [ADA] grabbing the headlines. The network has long been scrutinized for its outages over the years. However, Solana developers have been actively trying to fix these issues and create a secure hassle-free...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Merge Puts Spotlight On Potential Centralization Issues
The Ethereum Merge has been successfully completed and the network has been operating on a proof of stake mechanism for about a week now. The success of the upgrade has been lauded by many in the community who have praised the resourcefulness and the innovation of the Ethereum developers. However, it seems the more time Ethereum spends as a proof of stake network, the more issues arise surrounding the decentralization of the network.
