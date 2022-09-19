Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
wmay.com
Still Few Details On Downtown Drive-By Shooting
Few new details have emerged yet about an apparent drive-by shooting near two busy downtown Springfield bars Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital. Some witness accounts indicated 20 or more shots were fired on Washington between 4th and 5th Streets around 1am Sunday. Police were patrolling in the area and responded quickly to the scene, finding one injured victim and a number of vehicles struck by bullets. A second victim later turned up at a Springfield hospital. Neither man’s wounds are considered life-threatening.
newschannel20.com
Man wanted for unlawful possession of stolen vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a stolen vehicle. We're told that Russell Adams, 36, has an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Detectives also say they are looking to interview Adams regarding several incidents that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Shooting victim found at Enos Park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — McClernand Elementary School was put on soft lockdown on Monday due to a disturbance at Enos Park. Springfield officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the park after a shooting victim was found. Police later determined the area around Enos Park, including McClernand Elementary, was...
newschannel20.com
ISP awarding $1 million to 32 law enforcement agencies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is in the process of awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law agencies across Illinois to conduct firearm enforcement. ISP says it is trying to keep firearms out of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or...
newschannel20.com
Springfield residents get Ring doorbells to help prevent crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local organization is now partnering with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office to help combat crime in local neighborhoods by using video home-security devices in doorbells. The Pioneer Park Homeowner’s Association gave Ring doorbells to local residents to prevent or help solve crimes in...
newschannel20.com
Crews temporarily fix flooded Springfield underpass
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The underpass on Laurel Street in Springfield was flooded on Tuesday. According to Springfield Director of Public Works Nate Bottom, a part of the pumps used to keep the underpass clear was damaged due to high voltage, which led to the flooding. City crews were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
wjbc.com
Man dead after fatal hotel shooting in Normal
NORMAL – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Twin Cities hotel. According to a release from Normal Police, officers responded to a person shot at the Candlewood Suites on Susan Drive around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. There, they found a man in the parking lot, where they rendered aid.
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Death Ruled Accidental
Montgomery County officials have released more information on a story from last week. On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. The Litchfield Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested After Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton Avenue
One man was arrested after a 1-vehicle crash on East Morton Avenue near Country Club Road last night. A caller alerted police of a possible intoxicated driver swerving all over the roadway in the vicinity of the 900 block of East Morton Avenue around 11:14PM. Upon arrival and after investigation,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Taylorville man pleads guilty to trying to hurt baby
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Taylorville man was sentenced for trying to harm a 5-month-old baby. Daniel Dailey, 25, was arrested in October of 2020 on charges of aggravated battery of a child. Earlier this month Dailey pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery of a child. On Oct. 13,...
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
newschannel20.com
Man charged with home invasion, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on seven felony charges, including home invasion. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kronke says that on September 18, 26-year-old Keegan Betts invaded the home of a Shelbyville resident while armed with a shotgun. He then reportedly threatened the resident. Investigators also say Betts had a sawed-off shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun, and two rifles without serial numbers in Betts' possession.
newschannel20.com
Registration open for the SPD citizens police academy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is now accepting applications for the next citizen's police academy. The academy meets every Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. beginning Wednesday, October 12 through Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The course is free of charge and open to...
4 years in prison for man with several felonies
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for several felonies. Elijah Keppler, 28-year-old of Tower Hill, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for his part in thefts and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, said Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke. Each felony […]
WAND TV
Multiple garbage trucks destroyed in fire
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — Several garbage trucks are now unusable after a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters with the Harristown Fire Protection District responded to the Waste Management facility off of Bear Road just before 1 a.m. Once on scene, they found multiple trucks on fire with thick black smoke billowing into the air. The fire was large enough to warrant an additional response from Warrensburg, Niantic and South Wheatland firefighters.
newschannel20.com
Springfield voters to get say on absorbing partial townships
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Voters will have the chance to vote on the idea of dissolving parts of townships located within the city of Springfield. Tuesday night, aldermen passed a resolution to put an advisory question on the ballot for the municipal election in April. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder...
Man charged with domestic battery
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week. Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting […]
Comments / 0