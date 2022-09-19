ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump rally news - live: Trump claims ‘I’m not a terrorist’ as he brutally attacks NY attorney general

Donald Trump took the stage on Friday for his latest campaign-style rally of 2022, this time in Wilmington, North Carolina.At the speech, he tore into New York attorney general Letitia James, who filed a $250m lawsuit against Mr Trump and his company for a host of allegedly fraudulent business practices. He also fired back at Joe Biden for equating the MAGA movement with domestic extremism. Ahead of the rally, Mr Trump appeared to fall further into the world of QAnon after he reposted a video on his own Truth Social network containing images and slogans associated with the fringe...
Channel 3000

HIV + Hep C Coinfection Not Tied to Increased Type 1 MI Risk

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For people with HIV (PWH), hepatitis C virus (HCV) coinfection is not associated with an increased risk for type 1 myocardial infarction (T1MI), but the risk with increasing age is magnified for those with versus without HCV, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
