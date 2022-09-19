Read full article on original website
New art for Fortnite seems to hint at the future of several items
New Fortnite art seems to suggest the fate and future of several items. Chapter 3, Season 4 can’t get here fast enough for Fortnite fans. Many in the community are beyond burned out with the latest season of the game, largely due to the fact that it just never truly delivered on the epic promises that it made for the summer of Vibin.
Digital Trends
All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 quests
A new season of Fortnite is live and this time, players will have to deal with a Chrome substance that has overtaken the island. Chapter 3, Season 4: Paradise launched on September 18, 2022, and as expected, it comes with plenty of new challenges to complete. Since the game is updated with new challenges every week, it can be tough to keep track of everything.
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
IGN
Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Console Launch Trailer
Hardspace: Shipbreaker is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Watch the latest trailer for another look at the zero-g, spaceship-salvaging workplace simulator game.
dotesports.com
An early version of Apex Legends’ Rampage allowed players to ‘paint’ with Thermite Grenade flames
One game designer at Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has revealed some of the wackiest early weapon ideas that the development team considered. During a Wednesday Reddit AMA with senior game designer Eric Canavese and lead game designer Devan McGuire, one Reddit user inquired about some of the game’s weirdest weapon prototypes that didn’t ultimately make it to the game.
dotesports.com
Leaked teaser all but confirms location of the newest map coming to Apex Legends
Widely credited with being the main source behind the Apex Legends season 12 leak that showed off Newcastle, Vantage, and a host of other new legends that had yet to come to the game, AG420 returned to social media with yet another leak. And this time, it was the long-rumored and teased season 15 map.
A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier
In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
GoldenEye 007 On Nintendo Switch Has One Big Advantage Over Xbox
During the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct, the gaming company made a lot of fans very happy with its announcement of multiple N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch for Expansion Pack subscribers. Classic hits like "Mario Party," "Pokémon Stadium," "Pilotwings 64," and more will soon be playable on the Switch, giving retro gamers much reason to celebrate. Among the many titles announced, fans were particularly pleased to learn of the upcoming arrival of beloved James Bond game "GoldenEye 007." Though the original N64 edition was considered a massive success, some feel it has aged poorly, simply due to the sheer number of gaming advancements that have become mainstream since it was created. So, while the game isn't considered perfect, a port for the Switch is still especially noteworthy.
Fortnite to Vault Boogie Bombs in Next Update
Epic Games have revealed that the Boogie Bomb will be the next weapon put back in the vault as part of Fortnite's next update.
An Update Has Increased The Performance Of Outer Wilds On The PS5 And Xbox Series X, Allowing Gamers To Experience The Game At More Excellent Frame Rates And Fidelity
Outer Wilds has existed for a while, but a new PS5 and Xbox Series X update improved its performance on the next-generation systems. With the release of this update, both new and seasoned gamers on various gaming systems have an unknown reason to check out the game. Outer Wilds captured...
IGN
Iron Man Game Announced by EA Motive
EA Motive, the studio behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, has announced that it is developing an Iron Man game. In a new tweet from Motive's Twitter account, the Montreal-based EA studio revealed that it is collaborationg with Marvel Games on "an all-new single-player, action-adventure Iron Man game." The project is said to still be in early development.
Here's where you can find every Mending Machine in Fortnite
As part of the new weekly challenges in Fortnite, you'll need to seek out and use a Mending Machine. Vending machines are nothing new in Fortnite, with Mending Machines dispensing healing items and the Weapon-O-Matic dishing out, well, weapons. You'll need to save up some gold bars and purchase items from a Mending Machine this week, so let's take a look at where to find them.
Blizzard Has Announced That A PC And Console Closed Beta For Diablo 4’s Endgame Will Begin Soon
Diablo 4’s private end-game beta for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles are coming shortly, according to the latest blog post from developer Blizzard. Since Blizzard wants to keep Diablo 4’s story a secret and since the end-game is the most anticipated part of the game for many players, it has decided to center the beta on that portion of the game.
Video Games That Let You Fight Your Parents
Sometimes, it's true that parents just don't understand. That said, it's socially unacceptable to fight one's parents, no matter how cruel they are — unless it's in a video game. Sometimes in games you just have to punch some parental figures. The games on this list feature notorious parent-child...
Skyrim modders restore cursed mannequins after Bethesda patches them out
They're doing Todd's work
Modern Warfare 2 Prisoner Rescue Mode Explained
A new game mode is heading to the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — Prisoner Rescue. Here's how it works. While we're still in open beta territory for Modern Warfare 2, there's plenty of content for players to get acquainted with ahead of the game's full release. One new mode heading to the iconic shooter is Prisoner Rescue. This team-based mode splits two teams of 1-6 players into the Attackers and the Defenders, with roles switching every two rounds.
Bethesda fixes Skryim's creepy moving mannequins, modder promptly unfixes them
The weird glitch that made mannequins look at you was foolishly patched out by Bethesda, but there's a fix for that fix. As the Dragonborn in Skyrim you quickly collect more suits of armor than you can wear in a single lifetime, and at a certain point there's no reason to sell them because you've got more coins than Scrooge McDuck. Thus: mannequins, wooden statues that reside in your various homes that you can dress up in your spare outfits and armor sets. There's no point in killing all those brave warriors and stripping them naked if you can't show off your accumulated loot, after all.
IGN
Marvel’s Iron Man Title Confirmed To Be in Development at EA Motive
Following countless rumors, Marvel has finally confirmed the development of a new Iron Man game. The iconic comic book publishers have tapped EA studio Motive to develop the title based around the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist, Tony Stark. The new EA studio is currently in the midst of developing the much-hyped Dead Space remake, which is set to release in January 2023.
