During the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct, the gaming company made a lot of fans very happy with its announcement of multiple N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch for Expansion Pack subscribers. Classic hits like "Mario Party," "Pokémon Stadium," "Pilotwings 64," and more will soon be playable on the Switch, giving retro gamers much reason to celebrate. Among the many titles announced, fans were particularly pleased to learn of the upcoming arrival of beloved James Bond game "GoldenEye 007." Though the original N64 edition was considered a massive success, some feel it has aged poorly, simply due to the sheer number of gaming advancements that have become mainstream since it was created. So, while the game isn't considered perfect, a port for the Switch is still especially noteworthy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO