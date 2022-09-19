Read full article on original website
Related
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
The Verge
Searching for Tom Clancy’s ghost
I know people are hyped for a subscription-based future of video games. But if it’s anything like a streaming service, the actual experience of having a big library is scrolling around your options and going, Hmm, I sort of remember hearing about this thing five years ago. And because the stakes are low, you try it, and more often than not, you realize why you never bothered paying to see Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters.
IGN
Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Console Launch Trailer
Hardspace: Shipbreaker is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Watch the latest trailer for another look at the zero-g, spaceship-salvaging workplace simulator game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous tabletop game Munchkin is going digital
Kick in the door, kill the monsters, steal the treasure—but do it digitally, and soon. Love it or hate it, Munchkin has been a fixture of the tabletop gaming scene for 20 years, a take-that backstabbing card game where players seek to be the first, richest, most horrible little person to get level 10. It's finally coming to digital, as Dire Wolf has announced an adaptation in partnership with Munchkin publisher Steve Jackson Games.
Diablo Immortal's first major update is Forgotten Nightmares, adding new quests and rewards
The first major update for Diablo Immortal, Forgotten Nightmares, is adding new quests for higher-level players.
This Massive GTA 6 Leak Has The Entire Gaming World Talking
In February of 2022, Rockstar confirmed for the first time that work on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was underway. But so far, the studio has remained mum on details such as a release date and what the upcoming game — tentatively called Grand Theft Auto 6 — will bring to the table. In what can be classified as one of the biggest game leaks of the year, an unidentified individual going by the username "teapotuberhacker" shared a ZIP file weighing 3GB with over 90 videos and stills from the upcoming game.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Vault Locations
Looking for a place to use a mysterious Key? Here are all of the Vault locations in Fortnite. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise launched on Sunday, Sept. 18, putting a new chrome-covered spin on the Fortnite island. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests. As players traverse the island, they might come across some strange Key with no immediate guide of what they unlock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoldenEye 007 On Nintendo Switch Has One Big Advantage Over Xbox
During the Sept. 13, 2022 Nintendo Direct, the gaming company made a lot of fans very happy with its announcement of multiple N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch for Expansion Pack subscribers. Classic hits like "Mario Party," "Pokémon Stadium," "Pilotwings 64," and more will soon be playable on the Switch, giving retro gamers much reason to celebrate. Among the many titles announced, fans were particularly pleased to learn of the upcoming arrival of beloved James Bond game "GoldenEye 007." Though the original N64 edition was considered a massive success, some feel it has aged poorly, simply due to the sheer number of gaming advancements that have become mainstream since it was created. So, while the game isn't considered perfect, a port for the Switch is still especially noteworthy.
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will be next Oculus Quest 2 port from Dr. Beef
VR development group Team Beef announced its next native Quest 2 port will be Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and its sequel.
Dying Light 2 Bloody Ties DLC delayed to November so the devs can squash more bugs
Wouldn't want a bug infestation and a zombie infestation
The Commodore 64 at 40: back to the future of video games
For a period between the winter of 1983 and the summer of 1986, my life was completely dominated by the Commodore 64. The seminal home computer, launched 40 years ago this month, featured an 8-bit microprocessor, a huge 64k of memory and a set of graphics and sound chips that were designed by the engineers at Commodore’s MOS Technology subsidiary to power state-of-the-art arcade games. That didn’t happen. Instead, Commodore president Jack Tramiel ordered the team to build a home computer designed to smash the Atari XL and Apple II. So that’s what they did.
Small Details You Missed In The Massive GTA 6 Leak
Rockstar is one developer that everyone has their eyes on. If anyone in the group so much as sneezes, the gaming industry turns its head. Much of this scrutiny is the result of the long wait between numbered installments of its flagship "Grand Theft Auto" series. What is known so...
IGN
The House of the Dead: Remake - Xbox Series X/S Trailer
The House of the Dead: Remake is coming to Xbox Series X/S on September 23, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming remade version of the game introduced in 1997 on the arcade platform. The House of the Dead: Remake features include local 2-player multiplayer, photo mode, multiple endings, achievements, game graphics and performance adjusted to Xbox Series S/X, and much more.
Digital Trends
A single-player Iron Man game is coming from the studio behind Dead Space
Electronic Arts announced that it has partnered with Marvel to create a new Iron-Man game. It is being developed by EA Motive in Montreal and it will be a single-player, third-person, and action-adventure game. Executive producer Olivier Proulx will be leading the development team on this new title, and he...
Devs show off how bad early game builds look after moans about GTA 6's visuals
Bring back Mass Effect 3's headless Shepard, BioWare.
techeblog.com
The Simpsons Hit and Run Remastered with 100% Redrawn Graphics Nearly Complete, Here’s the Latest Update
Whether it be Unreal Engine 5 or 100% redrawn graphics, there are several ways to update the 2003 hit The Simpsons Hit and Run. El Gato Del Tejado chose the latter and has released an update video showing how his newly remastered mod looks, including both gameplay as well as cutscenes.
New Information Regarding The Elder Scrolls Video Game Revealed
Preparations for a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game’s crowdfunding campaign, set to start in 2019, have been detailed. New Information Regarding the Elder Scrolls Video Game Revealed. With the Too Many Bones game engine, Chip Theory Games has announced fresh information about its upcoming 1-4 player cooperative game, Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era. In addition to Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, elements from Valenwood will be included in the game’s expansion packs.
Explaining and Introducing Those Who Came Before, or the Isu, In Assassin's Creed Video Games
In a previous article, I talked about the basic information for the video game series Assassin's Creed: a game that occurs in an alternate history where every major event that happens in human history is somewhat affected by an ongoing secret war happening between two secretive groups throughout time: the Assassins (a group of libertarians fighting for the freedom of humanity) and the Templars (a group of authoritarians fighting to control mankind for their idea of a 'better tomorrow'). However, when it comes to the series, there is a third party that I forgot to mention that is also a huge part of the game series' alternate history: a group of individuals who are known as Those Who Came Before.
FanSided
285K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0