panoramanow.com
Westville Pumpkin Festival’s 2022 Schedule
The Westville Pumpkin Festival will be held on October 1st, 2022. There will be Arts and Craft Booths, Food, Games and Live Music, and lots of pumpkins – pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, and more!. It’ll feature 5k run/walk, Kids fun run, Dunk Tank, Kid’s Games, live Entertainment, Garden Tractor...
panoramanow.com
Crown Point Oktoberfest Announces Food Vendors & Music
Oktoberfest returns to Bulldog Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This free, family friendly event features something for everyone, including live music, local food. vendors, a beer garden, face painting, hayrides, a bean bag tournament and more!. This is the 14th year the City of Crown Point has hosted...
valpo.life
Oktoberfest Returns to Bulldog Park Oct. 1
Oktoberfest returns to Bulldog Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This free, family friendly event features something for everyone, including live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, face painting, hayrides, a bean bag tournament and more!. This is the 14th year the City of Crown Point has hosted...
valpo.life
Holiday Pops! Presented by South Shore Orchestra
Maestro Troy Webdell and South Shore Orchestra are back at the Memorial Opera House for the 2022 Holiday Pops! A Valparaiso tradition, featuring holiday music from around the world as well as classical and contemporary. Christmas favorites. Come sing along with Santa Claus as he prepares his sleigh to deliver...
Million Dollar Indiana Home Has Some Interesting Interior Designs…
The great news about interior design choices, especially ones that are superficial, is that they can be changed pretty easily. Of course, you might enjoy the many murals scattered throughout this Indiana home currently listed on Zillow for $1,199,999. The home, at 1731 Beachview Ct in Crown Point, also has:
city-countyobserver.com
First day complete at Sand Creek Country Club
CHESTERTON, Ind. – Monday’s opening day of the Valpo Fall Invitational saw the University of Evansville men’s golf team complete just under the two scheduled rounds before play was halted due to darkness at Sand Creek Country Club. At the conclusion of Monday’s action, the Purple Aces...
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
hometownnewsnow.com
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
valpo.life
Northwest Indiana RDA’s Darnail Lyles works to cultivate relationships
Attorney Darnail Lyles, BS, JD, is one of the newer board members to be appointed just 18 months ago to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). The RDA was created to help fund major infrastructure projects in Northwest Indiana, such as revitalizing the Lake Michigan shoreline and addressing regional transportation. An avid gardener, Lyles uses many of the same skills in growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables to cultivate a new environment of growth and expansion in Northwest Indiana.
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
WNDU
New businesses coming to Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development is happening along Grape Road. “I think it’s a Taco Bell and I think it’s an oil change place,” says Jim Webster, Manager of Mattress Warehouse. “So, the Smoothie King is going in over there, and there’s three businesses going in over...
valpo.life
Oak Partners Oaktoberfest Brings Clients and Staff Together for a Night of Unforgettable Fun
Crown Point’s Bulldog Park was bustling on Friday, September 16 during Oak Partners’ annual Oaktoberfest event. Oak Partners clients, friends and family, and Oak Partners staff gathered to enjoy some delicious food catered by Mission BBQ and some fantastic live music performed by Mr. Funnyman. The event was a great way for Oak Partners to celebrate its clients and show them some appreciation.
nwi.life
Strack & Van Til thanks associates with Annual Companywide Picnic
From morning until night, an army of Strack & Van Til associates work to keep Northwest Indiana’s shelves, fridges, and freezers stocked with quality groceries, fresh food, and daily necessities. On Sunday afternoon, the local grocer returned the favor by hosting its third Annual Companywide Picnic – offering free food and a wide array of activities for associates and their families.
valpo.life
Don Quijote Restaurante Brings Awareness and Support to the Table for VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County
The Don Quijote Restaurante Benefit Dinner, held on August 14, brought. together nearly one hundred donors to help raise funds for the VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County program, a division of VNA Hospice NWI. The event was a tremendous success and raised $50,000 to support local seniors. Don...
laportecounty.life
Kelly Kubit remembered as bold and resourceful
It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the death of former Slicer and Slicer assistant coach, Kelly Kubit. He passed away last week in Las Vegas where he had lived for the last decade. He was part of a group of La Porte junior high kids that I had at the Valparaiso University Basketball Camp three years in a row in the late 70s. That group included Tom Dermody, the Stesiak brothers, John Boyd, Bret Benefiel, Matt Heinen, Don Estep, and probably a couple guys I can’t remember.
newsy.com
Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?
Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
valpo.life
Nurse at Northwest Health – Porter honored with DAISY Award for exceptional nursing
Lauren Stearns, RN, from Northwest Health – Porter was recently honored with the DAISY Award for exceptional nursing. Stearns, a NICU nurse, was nominated by the father of newborn twins who wrote that she deserved to. be honored with this prestigious award not only because of how his family’s...
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
