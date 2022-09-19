ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

He threatened to beat up a teenager. He should be suspended. If I threaten to beat up a cop I get arrested. Cops should be not different.

They need to suspend some top teachers & coaches too the way they treat some of these students. It’s horrible the way they put these kids down as adults. They are suppose to encourage these kids to do better, not bully them! 😢

POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Flint Township apartment complex

FLINT TWP., MI – Police have identified the 29-year-old man shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at a Flint Township apartment complex. Flint Township police said they were dispatched around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, to Sunridge Apartments and Townhouses, 3348 Flushing Road, following reports of a shooting.
Public Safety Director Placed On Leave

Bay City Director of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following a citizen complaint. In a statement issued Sunday evening by City Manager Dana Muscott, city officials announced the move, but did not name Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini directly or release details about the complaint. The statement...
Man Arrested in Bay County After Hiding in Woods

Police in Bay County arrested a man who hid in a wooded area for several hours on Saturday. Around 7:15 P.M., police were sent to the 2100 block of Davis Street in Gibson Township after receiving a call about a distraught man hitting his vehicle and chasing chickens after driving through Bently Park. Police say 33-year-old Tony Brissette then ran into the woods with a .22 caliber rifle. When police arrived, he taunted them to come find him. After several hours, a state police helicopter spotted him as police on the ground prepared to move in with an armored vehicle. However, Brissette surrendered peacefully before police made their move.
Man arrested by Shiawassee Deputies for terrorist threats

WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 56-year-old man from Washington Township has been arrested for making multiple threats of terrorism, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office announced on social media. George Hamas is accused of making death threats against former and current Shiawassee County public officials. The threats were allegedly posted online and through voicemail. A […]
Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
'Disorderly' man arrested in the office of Shiawassee County school

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man accused of acting unruly in the office of an Ovid elementary school. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, who was not identified, walked into Leonard Elementary School around 10:55 a.m. and began acting "disorderly" in the office. Police did...
Police investigating after body found in vehicle in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in Bay City. The body was discovered shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Fitzhugh Street. The man had been deceased for...
U.S. Marshals find kidnapped Saginaw child, three others in father's semi-truck

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - A young child kidnapped from Saginaw and three other children were found in their father's semi-truck at a Florida Walmart store last week. The U.S. Marshals Service found the children ages 3 to 10 in the semi-truck after arresting their father on Thursday as he left the Walmart store in Riviera Beach, Fla.
4 children recovered in Florida after abducted by Michigan father

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say they found four children who were abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father.According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Michigan, which partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Florida Regional Task Force, found the children on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the cab of a semi-truck driven by Joses Braxton. Officials say the children range in ages from 3 to 10."The Marshals Service is dedicated to helping recover critically missing and endangered children," U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Owen M. Cypher said in a statement. "I'm...
Saginaw Native Opening Dream Restaurant

An order has been issued against Lockhart chemical, with fines as high as $25,000 per day. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 19th. Video shows confrontation between Bay City Public Safety Director and man. Updated: 4 hours ago.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition from fatal traffic crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — A fatal traffic crash occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Pierson Rd and Martin Luther King Ave leaving one dead at the scene and one critically injured. On September 17 around 2:00 a.m., Flint Police Department pulled over a Chevrolet Impala attempting to make a...
