Norwalk, CT

Register Citizen

New Haven police probe Lilac Street shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating a report that a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m., according to Officer Scott Shumway, a spokesperson for the New Haven Police Department. The shooting occurred on Lilac Street, he said. The person's condition...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk man pleads guilty in robbery, assault of teen at Stamford Town Center

STAMFORD — A Norwalk teen pleaded guilty to charges connected to an attempted armed robbery and assault of a teenager at the Stamford Town Center. Michael Cuevas, 19, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault during a disposition hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday.
STAMFORD, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Police: Six arrested after brawl involving gun at Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL — Six men have been arrested after a fight at a local mall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Pedro Diamond, 22, of Trumbull; Chase Dralle, 19, of Trumbull; Jeremy Romero, 23, of Stamford; Tremayne Ferguson, 21, of West Haven; and Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Trumbull, were each charged with breach of the peace and held on $500 bond. They are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 28.
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says

NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford man, 32, shot twice in leg in Harbor Point, police say

STAMFORD — A 32-year-old city man was shot twice during an incident in the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood Monday evening, police said. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of 14 Woodland Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Monday. At the...
STAMFORD, CT
#City Police#Joseph Dino
Register Citizen

Driver killed after car hits tree in Watertown, police say

WATERTOWN — A driver died in a one-car crash Tuesday, police said. The person, whose name has not been released by police, was headed south on Litchfield Road, near Plungis Road, around 11 a.m. when the car went off the road and struck a tree, Detective Mark Conway said. No one else was in the vehicle.
WATERTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police: One killed, another injured in shooting

HARTFORD — Local police say a man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Hartford officers were called to 640 Broad St. around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the ShotSpotter program detected shots fired in the area, according to police. While on scene, officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred and were notified that two people who had sustained gunshot wounds had arrived at an area hospital, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Register Citizen

Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
GUILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several People Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Trumbull Mall: Police

Several people have been arrested after a fight broke out at the Trumbull Mall Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officials said they were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 4 p.m. to investigate a dispute. Responding officers learned that a fight had occurred and several people were arrested as a...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

Wolcott police: Man thrown 20 feet from motorcycle hospitalized

WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.
WOLCOTT, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 86, Charged in Domestic Dispute

Police on Monday night arrested an 86-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with disorderly conduct. At about 9:06 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to a Bank Street residence on a report between the woman and the victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police brought the misdemeanor charge, the report said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Milford woman assaults several after cutting restaurant line

MILFORD — Local police say a woman assaulted multiple security guards and police officers after attempting to skip the line at a restaurant. Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault after her Sunday arrest.
MILFORD, CT

