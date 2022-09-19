Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
White Plains Farmers Market: Court Street Between Martine & Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. Wednesdays 8.30 am-3.30 pmBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Related
Register Citizen
New Haven police probe Lilac Street shooting
NEW HAVEN — Police say they are investigating a report that a person was shot on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m., according to Officer Scott Shumway, a spokesperson for the New Haven Police Department. The shooting occurred on Lilac Street, he said. The person's condition...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man Sought for Shoplifting from Main Street Business
UPDATE: Suspect has been identified thanks to the public. Sgt. G.T. Collins is appreciative of the community's support. ORIGINAL: The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist in an ongoing investigation for a crime that took place on Main Street. According to Sgt. G.T. Collins, the incident involves shoplifting....
Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests
A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
Register Citizen
Norwalk man pleads guilty in robbery, assault of teen at Stamford Town Center
STAMFORD — A Norwalk teen pleaded guilty to charges connected to an attempted armed robbery and assault of a teenager at the Stamford Town Center. Michael Cuevas, 19, pleaded guilty to attempt to commit first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault during a disposition hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Police: Six arrested after brawl involving gun at Trumbull mall
TRUMBULL — Six men have been arrested after a fight at a local mall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Pedro Diamond, 22, of Trumbull; Chase Dralle, 19, of Trumbull; Jeremy Romero, 23, of Stamford; Tremayne Ferguson, 21, of West Haven; and Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Trumbull, were each charged with breach of the peace and held on $500 bond. They are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 28.
Register Citizen
New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says
NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
Syphrette and his attorney Darnell Crosland say they have cellphone video showing the Norwalk police officer swearing at a teenage girl. Crosland says his client was only trying to help.
Register Citizen
Stamford man, 32, shot twice in leg in Harbor Point, police say
STAMFORD — A 32-year-old city man was shot twice during an incident in the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood Monday evening, police said. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area of 14 Woodland Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Monday. At the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Shelton police officer shoots at 'sick' raccoon, stray bullet hits house, officials say
SHELTON — Police are conducting an internal affairs investigation after an officer fired his weapon several times at a sick raccoon, with bullets hitting the animal as well as a nearby home, officials say. Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti confirmed the Aug. 23 incident occurred near Riverside Cemetery and a...
574 Wines owner asking why Shelton man showed up with a loaded gun
The owner of a popular wine store in Monroe wants to know why a Shelton man showed up at his store with a loaded gun.
Register Citizen
Driver killed after car hits tree in Watertown, police say
WATERTOWN — A driver died in a one-car crash Tuesday, police said. The person, whose name has not been released by police, was headed south on Litchfield Road, near Plungis Road, around 11 a.m. when the car went off the road and struck a tree, Detective Mark Conway said. No one else was in the vehicle.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: One killed, another injured in shooting
HARTFORD — Local police say a man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Hartford officers were called to 640 Broad St. around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the ShotSpotter program detected shots fired in the area, according to police. While on scene, officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred and were notified that two people who had sustained gunshot wounds had arrived at an area hospital, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Torrington after colliding with school bus
TORRINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday after colliding with a school bus making a left turn on Torringford Street. Police have not released the name of the rider who was killed. Police confirmed earlier in the day that children were not on the bus when the crash occurred.
Register Citizen
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at Naugatuck cemetery, officials say
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant who served for more than two decades and responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was found dead Monday after suffering a suspected medical episode at a local cemetery. Authorities identified the man as John Cole, of Naugatuck.
Register Citizen
Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
NBC Connecticut
Several People Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Trumbull Mall: Police
Several people have been arrested after a fight broke out at the Trumbull Mall Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officials said they were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 4 p.m. to investigate a dispute. Responding officers learned that a fight had occurred and several people were arrested as a...
Register Citizen
Wolcott police: Man thrown 20 feet from motorcycle hospitalized
WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Woman, 86, Charged in Domestic Dispute
Police on Monday night arrested an 86-year-old New Canaan woman and charged her with disorderly conduct. At about 9:06 p.m. on Sept. 18, officers were dispatched to a Bank Street residence on a report between the woman and the victim, according to a police report. Following an investigation, police brought the misdemeanor charge, the report said.
Register Citizen
Police: Milford woman assaults several after cutting restaurant line
MILFORD — Local police say a woman assaulted multiple security guards and police officers after attempting to skip the line at a restaurant. Stephanie Meckley, 27, of Milford, was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault after her Sunday arrest.
Register Citizen
Hartford on track for deadliest year in nearly 2 decades after fatal shooting near Capitol
HARTFORD — Detectives are looking at surveillance video to try to find out who killed one man and wounded another in broad daylight Tuesday, police said. It was Hartford's 28th slaying this year, which puts the city on track to have the highest homicide rate in 19 years. Shots...
Comments / 0