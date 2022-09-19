Read full article on original website
Dennis, Theodore Curtis
Theodore “Teddy” Curtis Dennis, age 83, of Pearisburg, Va. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 17, 2022 while in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ted was born on February 22,1939 in Bluff City, Va. to the late Claude A. Dennis and Clanie Ratcliffe Dennis.
Glazener, Diana Lynne
Diana Lynne Glazener, age 62, of Blacksburg died, Friday, September 16, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Japan on February 29, 1960. She is survived by her daughter, Rhiannon Glazener; son and daughter-in-law, Cassidy and Kelbi Carman; her father, Harold Glazener (Shirley); and her mother Becky Glazener.
Cromer, Nora Sheppard
Nora Sheppard Cromer passed away at Heritage Hall- Rich Creek Monday September 19, 2022. Nora was born May 14, 1943 in Virginia. Nora was predeceased by her husband Fred Cromer, and parents, James and Ethel Hutchison Sheppard, daughters, Sandra Price and Lenora Fulp and 10 siblings. Nora is survived by...
Collins, David Lynn
David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival Launch!
THIS THURSDAY 4pm is opening day for the Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival! Come watch the HOKIES vs MOUNTAINEERS game on the big screens at 7:30pm. Bring the whole family for Kids Zone activities, visit with farm animals, and explore the 5 acre corn maze. Then enjoy beer and wine on the terrace or in the barn.
Lamination Solutions Selects Roanoke County
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that North American Specialty Laminations LLC (“NASL”), the North American leader in differentiated lamination solutions to the building products industry, will invest $2 million to establish a mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County. The company’s new 57,000-square-foot production facility will be located at 5185 Benois Road and will serve NASL’s East/Southeast customers. The project will create 44 new jobs.
NRCC nursing graduate changes careers for dream job
Justine Farlow didn’t take a typical path to a nursing career. In fact, she worked as a librarian for ten years before applying for nursing school at New River Community College. Farlow, of Pulaski, explained that nursing intrigued her because of the many career options within the profession, and...
