David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO