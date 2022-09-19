ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

