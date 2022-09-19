Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Herbert was mainly a bystander Wednesday as the Los Angeles Chargers went through their first practice in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert did some handoffs to running backs but did not do any throwing during the portion of practice open to the media. Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage after taking a hit during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Brandon Staley said Herbert did some light throwing Tuesday but the third-year quarterback’s status remains day-to-day. Herbert was one of three players listed as a limited participant on the team’s practice report. “He’s had a lot of rest since the last game, but I think the nature of the week is truly going to be a case-by-case, day-by-day basis,” Staley said. “We’re just going to see where his comfort level is, and truly trust him and let him be the guide of where we’re at, and make sure that we are prepared either way.”

