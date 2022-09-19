ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia maintains top spot in AP poll after lopsided win over SC

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 2 days ago
Some wondered how Georgia would handle the No. 1 ranking this past week, heading into a tough environment in South Carolina.

The Bulldogs emphatically answered any and all questions with their 48-7 road win over South Carolina. The performance made sure Georgia stayed at the No. 1 spot in this week’s AP Poll.

Georgia picked up 59 of the 63 first-place votes. Alabama still sits at No. 2 after a 63-7 win over UL-Monroe. Ohio State is at No. 3, Michigan comes in at No. 4 and Clemson rounds out things out at No. 5. The Bulldogs also moved up to No. 1 in the Coaches Poll this week.

