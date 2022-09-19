ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia maintains top spot in AP poll after lopsided win over SC

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 2 days ago
Some wondered how Georgia would handle the No. 1 ranking this past week, heading into a tough environment in South Carolina.

The Bulldogs emphatically answered any and all questions with their 48-7 road win over South Carolina. The performance made sure Georgia stayed at the No. 1 spot in this week’s AP Poll.

Georgia picked up 59 of the 63 first-place votes. Alabama still sits at No. 2 after a 63-7 win over UL-Monroe. Ohio State is at No. 3, Michigan comes in at No. 4 and Clemson rounds out things out at No. 5. The Bulldogs also moved up to No. 1 in the Coaches Poll this week.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
DawgsDaily

Georgia's 2023 Schedule Finalized

*Editor's Note: This article is being actively updated.* The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion a week ago when it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 ...
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football

Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
#Ap Poll#Coaches Poll#American Football#College Football#Ap#Bulldogs#Ul Monroe#Ohio State#Cox Media Group
