Read full article on original website
Related
How much extra money Jimmy Garoppolo made with win vs. Seahawks
Jimmy Garoppolo’s incentive-laden contract started kicking when Trey Lance went down with his ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game vs. the Seahawks.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals exact moment that ‘woke me up’ in win vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him. Jimmy G himself...
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor both condemned Seahawks' trick play call
There are few things more frustrating in sports than poor coaching decisions getting in the way of a win. Despite the lopsided final score, the Seattle Seahawks had their chances to make Sunday’s 20-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers a competitive game. One of the most frustrating wasted...
First look: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos odds and lines
The San Francisco 49ers (1-1) travel to square off with the Denver Broncos (1-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Broncos odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 2 win over Seahawks
Sure, it’s early in the season, but the 49ers on Sunday avoided falling two games behind in the NFC West standings. Jimmy Garoppolo, whom the 49ers brought back as an insurance policy for Trey Lance, came off the sideline early when the team’s young quarterback sustained a fractured right ankle.
Comments / 0