Seattle, WA

ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades

In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 2 win over Seahawks

Sure, it’s early in the season, but the 49ers on Sunday avoided falling two games behind in the NFC West standings. Jimmy Garoppolo, whom the 49ers brought back as an insurance policy for Trey Lance, came off the sideline early when the team’s young quarterback sustained a fractured right ankle.
