Up! Up & Away! The Beautiful Adirondack Balloon Festival This Week!
A special tribute is attached to the 49th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival this year. The event runs from September 22nd through the 25th. This year's festival will honor Joan Grishkot. She and her husband Walter co-founded this spectacular event. Walter passed away in 2011 and Joan passed away in 2021.
Hudson, New York, Home With 2,150 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $1.36 Million
This exceptional home located in Hudson, New York, features 2,150 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Raj Kumar. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. In one of the most enchanting settings of the Hudson Valley, House at Watersmeet sits at the confluence of the Kinderhook, Stockport, and Claverack creeks as they come together to flow into the Hudson River. Constructed in 1850 and located high on the banks of the creek, Watersmeet is private, surrounded by nature, and with stunning views of the river from every window in the house. The first floor has a modern, large kitchen that opens onto the dining and living space with floor-to-ceiling windows opening to the pool in one direction and the deck in the other. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The landscaping is generous, with an abundance of flowering bushes and a charming path leading down to the creek where you can launch a kayak into the Hudson. A dead-end location, gated entrance, inground pool, an expansive dining deck, and a patio for entertaining give the property a compound feel.
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
A New Documentary About the Rise and Fall of Mario Batali Premieres This Week
A new documentary about the controversial career of Mario Batali, dubbed Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef, premieres Thursday, September 22, on Discovery+, according to the New York Times. The documentary chronicles accusations of sexual misconduct that date back over two decades, which first surfaced in 2017, leading Batali to divest from his restaurants and pay a settlement of $600,000 to former employees. In August, Batali also settled two additional sexual misconduct lawsuits, related to alleged incidents in Boston, after a Boston judge found Batali not guilty of indecent assault and battery in May. The Times reveals that the documentary includes new testimony from a former Babbo employee, who previously remained anonymous, asserting that she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Batali.
Inside the New NYC Bar Serving Pop Culture-Inspired Cocktails
The waitlist for Michelin-starred Noda makes it a tough reservation to secure, and now the team behind the omakase experience is poised to make a similarly difficult-to-snag seat when it opens its intimate cocktail bar. Shinji’s, which will have only 18 seats, is serving up a menu of nostalgic cocktails with fun twists, alongside small bites that pair beautifully with the drinks. Named after Shinji Nohara, or the “Tokyo Fixer,” it takes his immense knowledge about Japan’s restaurant scene and shapes it into a bar with uniquely American sensibilities. The beverage director Jonathan Adler and the operations director Philip Dizard have collaborated...
