Veterans Expo to return in October
The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo will return this October following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. According to a press release from the office of Virginia State Senator Todd Pillion, the event will be held Thursday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia. The event is open to any Southwest Virginia veteran and/or family member of a veteran.
More than 100 archaeological sites featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state's history, officials said. Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said. It includes information on more than 100 prehistoric and historic archaeological sites across 64 counties.
CASEY: ‘Election activists' bombard Virginia registrars with demands for information
Around the time of his swearing in earlier this year, newly installed Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made some news. He fired and replaced a number of employees who worked in the attorney general’s office. That’s typical of newly installed officeholders in the Old Dominion, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats. At their disposal are jobs they can award to supporters, and that happens.
Historic Bedford house hosting Paranormal Night for National Ghost Hunting Day
With a history dating back to 1836, the historic Federal/Greek Revival-style house called Avenel in the town of Bedford has long been a draw for history buffs and paranormal investigators and enthusiasts. This month, the sixth annual Paranormal Night will be hosted at Avenel. According to Irene Catlin, facility director...
Two professors question legality of Youngkin's transgender policies
Two Virginia law professors are questioning the legality of new model policies the Youngkin administration released quietly last week that rewrote Virginia Department of Education policies that protect transgender students in order to emphasize parents’ rights. The newly proposed “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For...
Youngkin, in Loudoun, defends transgender policies, election watchdog
LEESBURG — With early voting about to begin in congressional and local elections, Gov. Glenn Youngkin put a spotlight on Virginia’s “safe and secure” election process on Tuesday, while defending a new electoral watchdog Attorney General Jason Miyares created in response to the political outcry over the 2020 presidential results.
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Greensboro News and Record. September 20, 2022. It wasn’t a question of whether, but when. As expected, the Atlantic Coast Conference is leaving Greensboro for Charlotte, and (as if this wound needed more salt) will receive incentives from the state for moving from one North Carolina city to another.
Officials hold town halls on foster care system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway. The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. The governor's office said extending the parkway this way would cause fewer disruptions and impacts to homes and businesses, as opposed to extending along the Kentucky 114 corridor.
One dead, another rescued after glider crashes off the Outer Banks
A missing person was found dead after a glider crashed off the North Carolina coast, officials said. The “ultra-light glider” had two people on board when it experienced a malfunction and hit the ocean on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a town on the Outer Banks barrier islands.
AK: WESTERN AK STORM RESIDENT REAX
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are impacting western Alaska and will continue through the weekend. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.
Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty for felony computer trespass in bourbon scandal
A former sales associate for Virginia ABC has pleaded guilty to felony computer trespass and embezzling the authority’s inventory list of high-demand and limited-availability bourbons that was allegedly sold to online bourbon hunting groups. In front of Hanover County Circuit Court Judge John Overton Harris on Monday, Edgar Smith...
Who's the millionaire? Virginia store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket, just one number short of big jackpot
DANVILLE — Sunrise 6 store owner Brahim Ouaami had never sold a $1 million lottery ticket before at his business. But that has changed since someone bought a winning Mega Millions ticket that matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number at his store at 2120 Franklin Turnpike in Danville.
Their View | Youngkin is taking away (many) parents' rights
Since ascending to the governor’s mansion in January, Glenn Youngkin has wielded the expression “parents rights” with all the aplomb of a rambunctious child swinging a lightsaber in a glass store. The problem with parents rights as Youngkin talks about it, of course, is that he pits...
School board members: Tennessee retention law could be better
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Members of the Bristol Tennessee School Board are questioning a new state law that mandates tutoring and/or summer camp for most third-graders before students who don’t pass a specific, single test can be promoted to the fourth grade. In aligning with the law, the School...
Recovery Month shines spotlight on addiction treatment efforts
Day by day, week by week, and year by year, the opioid epidemic continues to ravage individuals, families, and communities across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee. In 2020, 3,032 Tennesseans and 1,478 Virginians died of a drug overdose, with fentanyl as the common denominator in more than half of all fatal overdoses. Every day, this deadly trend plays out across the state, but there are proven solutions that inspire hope.
NC budget director Perusse to retire; Walker is successor
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Charlie Perusse, who served as North Carolina state budget director for three Democratic governors, including current Gov. Roy Cooper, is retiring this fall, Cooper announced Monday. Succeeding Perusse as budget director will be Kristin Walker, the current chief deputy within the Office of State Budget...
Minnesota writer turned fascination with state revolutionary into a book
MINNEAPOLIS — Part biography, part memoir, "Not the Camilla We Knew" explores the life of a woman who joined Symbionese Liberation Army. Rachael Hanel was just a baby when the Symbionese Liberation Army was first in the news. The tiny group of California rebels kidnapped heiress Patricia Hearst, murdered school superintendent Marcus Foster, robbed a bank and then, in 1974, most of them died in a fiery confrontation with police.
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Frankort State Journal. September 20, 2022. Editorial: Needed: More conversations about addiction, mental health. Our society can be contradictory at times. We celebrate when loved ones finish treatment cancer-free, but yet we don’t usually extend the same congratulatory wishes when someone overcomes a drug or alcohol addiction. It’s almost as though those who battle addiction and mental health issues are looked down upon instead of being boosted up — as they should be.
Senate leader: NC hospitals' Medicaid proposal not 'serious'
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger on Tuesday called an offer from state hospitals to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of the working poor “not a serious proposal,” saying loosened regulations for medical construction projects didn't go far enough. Berger's dismissal of...
