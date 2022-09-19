ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Voters in 5 states to decide in November whether to abolish forced prison labor

In his 10 years behind bars, Dorsey Nunn says he was an inmate and a slave because he was forced to work for little to no money. At 19 years old, Nunn was sent to a California prison and released in 1982 at the age of 31. “My situation would have been considered a serious crime. But regardless of how serious or how minor the crime is — I don’t think that the state should have the ability to impose slavery,” Nunn told Yahoo News. “What would justify the use of slavery in a country that was predicated upon snatching Africans and bringing them here [to America] and enslaving them?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallulah, LA
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Government
TheDailyBeast

Oklahoma Executes Inmate After Parole Board Recommends Clemency

James Coddington was pronounced dead Thursday after he was executed by lethal injection at 10:16 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that he be spared. Coddington received the death sentence after he was convicted for the brutal murder of his coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. At 24-years-old and in a cocaine-induced rage, Coddington beat Hale with a hammer after the man refused to give him money for more drugs. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected a petition for clemency for Coddington on Wednesday and declined to commute his sentence, solidifying his trip to the chamber. At Coddington’s early August parole hearing, the killer showed remorse for murdering Hale, but his son, Mitch Hale, who attended the execution, didn’t believe it. “He proved today it wasn’t genuine. He never apologized,” Hale said of the man’s last words in an interview with the AP. “He didn’t bring up my dad.” Coddington is the fifth inmate Oklahoma has executed since reinstating the policy last year. In July, the state said it plans to execute an inmate every four weeks through 2024, starting Aug. 25, according to Oklahoma Watch.Read it at Associated Press
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

The death row inmate whose conviction looks so shaky even Oklahoma Republicans are fighting to save him

Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, 59, has escaped the execution chamber three times. He may yet survive a fourth time if a growing innocence movement around his case is successful.Glossip was convicted of ordering the 1997 murder of his boss at an Oklahoma City motel and has been in criminal justice limbo ever since. His death date has been postponed twice because of court-mandated delays. In 2015, the state of Oklahoma realised at the last minute it was using the wrong execution drugs and called things off once again, part of the impetus for a series of investigations that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Life Sentences#Aging#The Sentencing Project#The Daily Advertiser
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
Slate

South Carolina Judge Bars State Executions Method Similar to “Being Burned Alive” and “Torture”

Death in the electric chair is like “being burned alive.” The firing squad is like “torture.”. Those were the conclusions of a truly unprecedented judicial “two-for.” On Wednesday, a South Carolina state judge, Jocelyn Newman, relying in large part on that state’s constitution, struck down two methods of execution at once. Unless it is reversed on appeal, her decision brings that state’s death penalty apparatus to a halt.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen

SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reason.com

In Mississippi, Dozens of Mentally Ill People Are Held in Jails While Awaiting Inpatient Treatment

According to a new report, an average of 25 people are sitting in Mississippi jails each day waiting for a bed at a mental health hospital. These individuals have not been charged with any crime. Rather, they are incarcerated as part of a common nationwide practice in which mentally ill individuals, particularly in rural areas, are sent to jail in what is sometimes called a "mental health hold" while authorities wait for a hospital bed to become available. While the practice is explicitly allowed only in five states and banned in Colorado, it is still common in states without specific laws.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Sacramento

California may be 1st to ban solo confinement for immigrants

SACRAMENTO — California would be the first U.S. state to ban solitary confinement in private civil detention centers used for immigrants who are under threat of deportation, under a bill that advanced Tuesday.But the measure carries a huge projected price tag by also including the state's prisons and jails, though supporters contest the cost estimates and say it could actually save money.The most populous state would be the latest to restrict segregated confinement in prisons and jails, following in the footsteps of other states including Colorado and New York. A Yale Law School study last week estimated that at least 41,000 prisoners...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anita Durairaj

The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmate

Eastern State PenitentiaryCredit: Carol M. Highsmith archive; Public Domain Image. The world's first penitentiary was Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The prison operated from 1829 until 1971. The building was designed by architect John Haviland who built a structure that resembled a great castle. However, looks could be deceiving. The "castle" was a prison that was meant to keep its prisoners from escaping. Its neo-Gothic look was meant to scare away people from committing crimes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Source New Mexico

U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice did not properly count nearly 1,000 deaths of incarcerated people in jails and prisons, according to a bipartisan report released Tuesday by a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee. The 10-month investigation by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy