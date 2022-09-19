ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

08-11-27-34-39, Bonus: 20

(eight, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Lottery#The Maryland Lottery
The Associated Press

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (one, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven) (two, eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by limited playing time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — High-priced New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is confused and doesn’t agree with coach Brian Daboll’s decision to limit him to two snaps against the Carolina Panthers this past weekend. Speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday, Golladay confirmed Daboll told him earlier in the week he would not get much playing time against the Panthers on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who has a $13 million base salary in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract, didn’t view his limited play as punishment. He said he has done everything the staff has asked of him. “I should be playing regardless,” Golladay said, adding even teammates were confused by the decision.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Business Monthly

Live! Casino & Hotel comes up big with Casino Player

The Cordish Companies’ Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has earned the highest recognition across all major categories in the Best of Gaming 2022 Awards by readers of Casino Player Magazine. The destination won 31 awards, including Best Overall Gaming Resort. Live! dominated the Maryland casino category, claiming 17 first...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland surplus going to rainy day fund

WBFF — To prepare for economic turn down Maryland comptroller Peter Franchot came up with a recommendation that half of the states $2.5 billion budget surplus goes to a rain day fund. anirban basu joined us this morning to talk about the budget surplus is He is an economist and CEO of the sage policy group.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Chargers QB Herbert limited during practice Wednesday

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Herbert was mainly a bystander Wednesday as the Los Angeles Chargers went through their first practice in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert did some handoffs to running backs but did not do any throwing during the portion of practice open to the media. Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage after taking a hit during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Brandon Staley said Herbert did some light throwing Tuesday but the third-year quarterback’s status remains day-to-day. Herbert was one of three players listed as a limited participant on the team’s practice report. “He’s had a lot of rest since the last game, but I think the nature of the week is truly going to be a case-by-case, day-by-day basis,” Staley said. “We’re just going to see where his comfort level is, and truly trust him and let him be the guide of where we’re at, and make sure that we are prepared either way.”
NFL
The Associated Press

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday’s highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius) and could approach 100 degrees F (38 C) in Las Vegas by the weekend. Nearly an inch of rain fell Tuesday in the northern Sierra, including .97 inch (2.5 centimeters) at Susanville, California and .86 (2.2 cm) at Lake Tahoe in Incline Village. A half-inch fell in west Reno. Only .07 inch (.18 cm) was recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport but it broke the old record for the date of .05 (0.13 cm) set in 1944, the National Weather Service said.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy