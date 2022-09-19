Read full article on original website
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Cromer, Nora Sheppard
Nora Sheppard Cromer passed away at Heritage Hall- Rich Creek Monday September 19, 2022. Nora was born May 14, 1943 in Virginia. Nora was predeceased by her husband Fred Cromer, and parents, James and Ethel Hutchison Sheppard, daughters, Sandra Price and Lenora Fulp and 10 siblings. Nora is survived by...
Dennis, Theodore Curtis
Theodore “Teddy” Curtis Dennis, age 83, of Pearisburg, Va. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 17, 2022 while in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ted was born on February 22,1939 in Bluff City, Va. to the late Claude A. Dennis and Clanie Ratcliffe Dennis.
Maple, James Allen
James Allen Maple, age 58 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. Born November 23, 1963 in Virginia Beach he was the son of the late Charles Maple & Doris Overton Maple. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gena Elaine Powers Maple and brother, Charles Merle Maple.
Albert, Nancy Poff
Nancy Poff Albert, age 69 of Parrott, died Saturday morning, September 17, 2022 at Carlion Giles Community Hospital. She was born in Radford on May 17, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Angie Ratcliffe Poff and the late Joseph Poff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Easter.
Collins, David Lynn
David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
Smith, Marie Whitlock
Marie Whitlock Smith, age 95, died on September 18, 2022 at 4:30am in Salem, VA. Marie, born February 16, 1927, was raised in Montgomery County. On September 4, 1943, she married William D. Smith who preceded her in death on May 5, 1996. Survivors include sons, Larry Smith and wife...
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival Launch!
THIS THURSDAY 4pm is opening day for the Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival! Come watch the HOKIES vs MOUNTAINEERS game on the big screens at 7:30pm. Bring the whole family for Kids Zone activities, visit with farm animals, and explore the 5 acre corn maze. Then enjoy beer and wine on the terrace or in the barn.
‘Heartbroken and grief-stricken’: New details on shooting that left one Roanoke teen dead
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the second time this month a Roanoke teenager has lost their life to gun violence. Police said Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot and killed, and described the incident as an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot. Earlier this month, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed his...
Lamination Solutions Selects Roanoke County
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that North American Specialty Laminations LLC (“NASL”), the North American leader in differentiated lamination solutions to the building products industry, will invest $2 million to establish a mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County. The company’s new 57,000-square-foot production facility will be located at 5185 Benois Road and will serve NASL’s East/Southeast customers. The project will create 44 new jobs.
Student Achiever: Christiansburg’s Tanner Evans
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg football is currently undefeated at 3-0. And in the Blue Demons’ last game, Tanner Evans threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 41-0 victory over William Byrd. But the thing is — Evans isn’t even a quarterback. He was serving...
Renovations coming to Bisset Park in Radford
RADFORD, Va. – The City of Radford is investing more than $300,000 to renovate Bisset Park. During the construction, the park will undergo two phases, one this fall and another in the spring. After the renovations are complete, the park will feature some amenities that city leaders have been...
One dead, four hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – One person has died and several others are in the hospital following an apartment fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say they were called to Stratford Village Apartments in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr shortly before midnight. We’re told the fire...
Alleghany County nature preserve picked for setting of new, supernatural movie
COVINGTON, Va. – Parts of Alleghany County will once again be featured on the big screen. A nature preserve in Covington, Beaverdam Falls will be the backdrop in the upcoming film, “Talos: The Knights of Xibalba.”. It’s a supernatural film featuring knights, zombies, and other creatures. Owner...
Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game
The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
Eyesore turned asset: Ramada Inn in Roanoke to become greenspace
ROANOKE, Va. – George’s Flowers on Franklin Road used to have a Ramada Inn as a next-door neighbor back in the day. George’s co-owner Doug Lindamood said he is relieved to see it’s now a pile of rubble. “I remember when this hotel was practically brand...
Third phase of Grayson trail is open
INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County recently held a ribbon-cutting for Phase III of its Enhancement Trail project in the Town of Independence. The first three phases take the walking and biking trail from the area of the Historic 1908 Courthouse and Town Park to the industrial park. Mitch Smith, interim...
VSP: 26-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A 26-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 460 in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at about 12:30 a.m. for a report of the crash. Virginia State Police have identified...
City woman is Teacher of Year in Carroll
These people were among those on hand Sept. 9 to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as Teacher Of the Year in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
