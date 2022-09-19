ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

NRVNews

Cromer, Nora Sheppard

Nora Sheppard Cromer passed away at Heritage Hall- Rich Creek Monday September 19, 2022. Nora was born May 14, 1943 in Virginia. Nora was predeceased by her husband Fred Cromer, and parents, James and Ethel Hutchison Sheppard, daughters, Sandra Price and Lenora Fulp and 10 siblings. Nora is survived by...
RICH CREEK, VA
NRVNews

Dennis, Theodore Curtis

Theodore “Teddy” Curtis Dennis, age 83, of Pearisburg, Va. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 17, 2022 while in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ted was born on February 22,1939 in Bluff City, Va. to the late Claude A. Dennis and Clanie Ratcliffe Dennis.
PEARISBURG, VA
NRVNews

Maple, James Allen

James Allen Maple, age 58 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home. Born November 23, 1963 in Virginia Beach he was the son of the late Charles Maple & Doris Overton Maple. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gena Elaine Powers Maple and brother, Charles Merle Maple.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Albert, Nancy Poff

Nancy Poff Albert, age 69 of Parrott, died Saturday morning, September 17, 2022 at Carlion Giles Community Hospital. She was born in Radford on May 17, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Angie Ratcliffe Poff and the late Joseph Poff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Easter.
PARROTT, VA
NRVNews

Collins, David Lynn

David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

The awful history that Roanoke will remember today

It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Smith, Marie Whitlock

Marie Whitlock Smith, age 95, died on September 18, 2022 at 4:30am in Salem, VA. Marie, born February 16, 1927, was raised in Montgomery County. On September 4, 1943, she married William D. Smith who preceded her in death on May 5, 1996. Survivors include sons, Larry Smith and wife...
SALEM, VA
NRVNews

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival Launch!

THIS THURSDAY 4pm is opening day for the Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival! Come watch the HOKIES vs MOUNTAINEERS game on the big screens at 7:30pm. Bring the whole family for Kids Zone activities, visit with farm animals, and explore the 5 acre corn maze. Then enjoy beer and wine on the terrace or in the barn.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Lamination Solutions Selects Roanoke County

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that North American Specialty Laminations LLC (“NASL”), the North American leader in differentiated lamination solutions to the building products industry, will invest $2 million to establish a mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County. The company’s new 57,000-square-foot production facility will be located at 5185 Benois Road and will serve NASL’s East/Southeast customers. The project will create 44 new jobs.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Student Achiever: Christiansburg’s Tanner Evans

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Christiansburg football is currently undefeated at 3-0. And in the Blue Demons’ last game, Tanner Evans threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 41-0 victory over William Byrd. But the thing is — Evans isn’t even a quarterback. He was serving...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Renovations coming to Bisset Park in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – The City of Radford is investing more than $300,000 to renovate Bisset Park. During the construction, the park will undergo two phases, one this fall and another in the spring. After the renovations are complete, the park will feature some amenities that city leaders have been...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

One dead, four hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – One person has died and several others are in the hospital following an apartment fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say they were called to Stratford Village Apartments in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr shortly before midnight. We’re told the fire...
ROANOKE, VA
techlunchpail.com

Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game

The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Third phase of Grayson trail is open

INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County recently held a ribbon-cutting for Phase III of its Enhancement Trail project in the Town of Independence. The first three phases take the walking and biking trail from the area of the Historic 1908 Courthouse and Town Park to the industrial park. Mitch Smith, interim...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

City woman is Teacher of Year in Carroll

These people were among those on hand Sept. 9 to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as Teacher Of the Year in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

