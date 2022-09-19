ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron to host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Oct. 1

AKRON, Ohio -- The city of Akron will host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon-4 p.m. The free community event will transform the decommissioned section of the Akron Innerbelt into a park for the day and feature food, music, art and more. The event is held in partnership with Reconnecting Our Community, the city of Akron Recreation and Parks Department and Downtown Akron Partnership.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

After hiatus, Halls of Fame are back with ceremonies on Oct. 8

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When COVID shut down community events, it meant that the 2020 inductees into the alumni and staff halls of fame weren’t able to be inducted in person. Now those inductees will join several new nominees at this year’s event, at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hayas Performing Arts Center at Brunswick High School. The new inductees will also be introduced at the football game on Oct. 7.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

North Coast Wine Club to crush grapes this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio – North Coast Wine Club will be crushing grapes Saturday, Sept. 24. The club will be crushing grapes for red wine - Cabernet Sauvignon Clone 169, Merlot and Malbec 9 a.m. to noon. New members are invited. Food, pizza and wine will be served; shareables are welcomed.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Newly renovated Mayfield Holiday Inn holds ribbon-cutting

MAYFIELD, Ohio --Almost two years after renovation work started at the Mayfield Village Holiday Inn, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate its new look. Spark Hotels President Amit Patel would not divulge how much money was spent on the work, which took place outside and inside the hotel, 780 Beta Drive. Speaking of the work done at the 49-year-old building, which underwent its first complete renovation, Patel said, “Basically, there’s a new exterior walls, windows and parapet.”
MAYFIELD, OH
