If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
BEAT students to serve as OSBA videographers: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- They’ve done it again! The award-winning “backpack journalists” of the Brunswick BEAT Video Program have been selected as the 2022 Ohio School Boards Association’s official video team for the Capital Conference. The Brunswick school board has agreed to allow the members to take...
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
UH to close labor and delivery at UH Portage, move services to UH Geauga in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — University Hospitals will close its labor and delivery department at UH Portage Medical Center, and move those services to UH Geauga Medical Center, the hospital system announced Friday. It cited an ongoing shortage of caregivers and declining numbers of deliveries at UH Portage as reasons for the move.
Xander honored as Project Lead the Way administrator at Polaris: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Kudos to Polaris Career Center’s Diane Xander, who has been named an Outstanding Project Lead the Way Administrator for 2022-23. Xander, who serves as Executive Director of Innovation and Career Development, is only one of 11 high school administrators from across the United States to be honored this year.
How a little girl fulfilled her destiny to teach, advocate and make a difference: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a house, in a room, in a closet sits a little girl. It’s the 1970s in inner city Cleveland. The home, as a whole, is modest. But for that little girl, the small, weathered, built-in desk tucked in the corner of her bedroom closet is enough for her imagination to create a world of possibilities.
Akron to host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Oct. 1
AKRON, Ohio -- The city of Akron will host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon-4 p.m. The free community event will transform the decommissioned section of the Akron Innerbelt into a park for the day and feature food, music, art and more. The event is held in partnership with Reconnecting Our Community, the city of Akron Recreation and Parks Department and Downtown Akron Partnership.
Cleveland school board wanted to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It was a shock when Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon announced last week that he’s stepping down after 11 years at its helm. And it was clear at his final State of the Schools address Wednesday – where he received bookend standing ovations -- that he remains zealously committed to the district’s scholars, parents and teachers.
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
After hiatus, Halls of Fame are back with ceremonies on Oct. 8
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When COVID shut down community events, it meant that the 2020 inductees into the alumni and staff halls of fame weren’t able to be inducted in person. Now those inductees will join several new nominees at this year’s event, at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hayas Performing Arts Center at Brunswick High School. The new inductees will also be introduced at the football game on Oct. 7.
Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
Cleveland’s suicide statistics call upon us to be ‘more loving than we are’: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I’m going to lean on the words of Rev. Napoleon Harris V, the new senior pastor at historic Antioch Baptist Church. Harris follows in the footsteps of Black ministers like Marvin A. McMickle, Emmitt T. Caviness and Otis Moss Jr., who relied on Scripture to share more secular messages.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
North Coast Wine Club to crush grapes this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – North Coast Wine Club will be crushing grapes Saturday, Sept. 24. The club will be crushing grapes for red wine - Cabernet Sauvignon Clone 169, Merlot and Malbec 9 a.m. to noon. New members are invited. Food, pizza and wine will be served; shareables are welcomed.
Fairview Park one of many communities dealing with TikTok Challenge car thefts
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- These days any news story prefaced with the words “TikTok Challenge” -- from kicking garage doors to cooking Nyquil chicken -- will invariably elicit eye rolls. However, in recent times the video-sharing app has become a haven for instigating criminal behavior. The latest example...
Alpha Phi Alpha Homes breaks ground on Residences at Good Park in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, a nonprofit housing, development and management corporation, broke ground Wednesday on a new property in West Akron called Residences at Good Park. Plans for the new neighborhood, located at 630 Mull Avenue, call for building 89 single-family homes and townhomes. Homes in...
Newly renovated Mayfield Holiday Inn holds ribbon-cutting
MAYFIELD, Ohio --Almost two years after renovation work started at the Mayfield Village Holiday Inn, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate its new look. Spark Hotels President Amit Patel would not divulge how much money was spent on the work, which took place outside and inside the hotel, 780 Beta Drive. Speaking of the work done at the 49-year-old building, which underwent its first complete renovation, Patel said, “Basically, there’s a new exterior walls, windows and parapet.”
Cleveland garbage collector, a suspected Heartless Felon, accused of selling meth in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland garbage collector who authorities say is a member of the city’s most ruthless and widespread gang is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in Ashtabula. Darrin Harsley Jr., 33, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing meth. Harsley,...
Teacher turned nurse Anne Tuebl cares for people with intellectual disabilities: Top Nurses
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A typical work day for Anne Tuebl might begin at 6:30 a.m., teaching a new employee in one of the HELP Foundation’s group homes how to pass morning medications to the residents. Tuebl oversees the nursing needs for HELP’s 20 group homes, an organization that...
