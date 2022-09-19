BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When COVID shut down community events, it meant that the 2020 inductees into the alumni and staff halls of fame weren’t able to be inducted in person. Now those inductees will join several new nominees at this year’s event, at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hayas Performing Arts Center at Brunswick High School. The new inductees will also be introduced at the football game on Oct. 7.

