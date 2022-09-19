Read full article on original website
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ epic 3-word reaction to MVP-level performance vs. Vikings
Despite the two-game slate, Monday night was not short of action for the NFL as the big names stepped up to the plate when the lights were the brightest. This was exactly the case for Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts, who came out with a dominant display against the Minnesota Vikings.
Kirk Cousins roasted after 'one of the worst performances of his career' on MNF
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ well-documented struggles in primetime games continued in spectacular fashion against the Eagles on Monday night.
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Yardbarker
Caesars Sportsbook PA: Wager Up to $1250 on Eagles vs. Vikings
If you're a Pennsylvania sports bettor and you haven’t taken advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code before, there's no better time than tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. As the final game of a doubleheader of NFL action, this is the perfect opportunity for you to bet big, safe in the knowledge that you get your money back if your first wager loses.
CBS News
Eagles-Vikings: 3 things to watch in Week 2 on Monday Night Football
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' (1-0) home opener is finally here. Fans will flock to Lincoln Financial Field to watch Philadelphia host the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Here are three things to watch in the game:. Can Jalen Hurts spread the love?. Last week against the...
NBA All-Star Spotted At Vikings-Eagles Game
On Monday night, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden was at the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended 3 games
Currently sidelined to an arm injury, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee won’t return when he’s eligible to come off injured
Jalen Hurts NFL MVP odds get massive spike after dominating performance vs. Vikings
Jalen Hurts continues to turn heads with his play so far in the 2022 NFL season. His stock has been soaring upwards since Week 1 when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on the road. But his NFL MVP odds got even shorter following his dominance in Week 2’s 24-7 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings at home.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Four-star guard Taison Chatman to make college commitment live Tuesday on 247Sports
One of the top-rated uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting class will make his long-awaited college commitment on Tuesday. Taison Chatman, a four-star guard prospect from Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will make his choice live at 8 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. You can watch the commitment live in the player below.
For Mike Zordich, a Moment to 'Cherish' at Penn State
Penn State will honor its 1982 championship team Saturday. Zordich, now coaching at Central Michigan, will be there.
VikingsTerritory
