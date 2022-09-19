ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everman, TX

CBS DFW

'What a great win for all of Tarrant County' after authorities stop potential mass shooting

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn praised law enforcement and the community after he credited both with preventing a potential mass shooting. "What a great win for all of Tarrant County, where the community and law enforcement came together and put a stop to a credible threat," Waybourn said.During a news conference Monday afternoon, Waybourn identified two 18-year-old men who were arrested Friday night and remain in the county jail because their bail has not been set yet.Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper each face three felony charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, a...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Everman, TX
Tarrant County, TX
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty Situation

Tarrant County law enforcement apprehended two suspects who intended to cause mass harm at a homecoming football game.Aj Colores/Unsplash. Law enforcement identified the two suspects arrested for making threats against a high school football game in Everman. Fox 4 reports that the Sheriff's Office have charged 18-year-old Isaac Cooper and 18-year-old Brandon Gipson with unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place and a terroristic threat in a public place.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Arrested in Connection to a Threat at Everman High School Homecoming Football Game, Police Say

Three individuals were arrested Friday after Everman Police received information about a potential imminent threat at the Everman High School Homecoming Game. The Everman Police Department says they received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy regarding a person who was currently on their way to the game with the intent of utilizing a firearm that he had obtained earlier Friday.
EVERMAN, TX
CBS DFW

Police seek driver who hit, backed over woman then fled

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two men killed, two arrested in Haltom City shooting, police say

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police say two suspect have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Haltom City overnight. The department credits other local law enforcement for helping them with the investigation and one of the arrests. On Sunday, dispatchers got calls from witnesses saying...
HALTOM CITY, TX

