Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty SituationLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Police circulate photo of suspect in September 10th murder in southeast Dallas
Nearly two weeks after a man was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police now have a name and a picture of the man they’re looking for. On September 10th, Granville Davis was found shot to death
Police: Possible mass shooting averted at Tarrant County high school
Police: Possible mass shooting averted at Tarrant County high schoo. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says it was two 18 year olds who were on their way to a football game, with a loaded gun. A tip could have prevented a mass shooting.
'What a great win for all of Tarrant County' after authorities stop potential mass shooting
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn praised law enforcement and the community after he credited both with preventing a potential mass shooting. "What a great win for all of Tarrant County, where the community and law enforcement came together and put a stop to a credible threat," Waybourn said.During a news conference Monday afternoon, Waybourn identified two 18-year-old men who were arrested Friday night and remain in the county jail because their bail has not been set yet.Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper each face three felony charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, a...
Police investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes across North Texas; suspect searches underway
DALLAS — Police are asking the public's help for information about a driver that recently left a bicyclist injured at the scene. Fort Worth police said the accident happened around 12:24 a.m. on East Lancaster Road near the southbound entrance ramp of N. South Freeway on Monday, Sept. 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple shootings reported by North Texas law enforcement over the weekend
Dallas police are investigating a late night shooting at a convenience store in the CityPlace neighborhood. Just before midnight, an armed man was shot by a security officer at the 7-Eleven
fox4news.com
Armed teens arrested before Everman HS homecoming game
One Tarrant County school district will increase security at sporting events after a threat at a homecoming game. Officers arrested two teenagers who may have been planning a shooting.
fox4news.com
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two teenagers were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School homecoming game.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox4news.com
Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
Tarrant County Sheriff Details Avoided Mass Casualty Situation
Tarrant County law enforcement apprehended two suspects who intended to cause mass harm at a homecoming football game.Aj Colores/Unsplash. Law enforcement identified the two suspects arrested for making threats against a high school football game in Everman. Fox 4 reports that the Sheriff's Office have charged 18-year-old Isaac Cooper and 18-year-old Brandon Gipson with unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place and a terroristic threat in a public place.
Hit-and-run victim shot by suspect during argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened after a hit-and-run on Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:17 a.m. on Northwest 28th Street and Menefee Avenue. According to police, the suspect was driving and struck the victim's vehicle...
theeastcountygazette.com
Dallas: 13-Year-Old Accused Of Allegedly Shooting His 15-Year-Old Pal To Death
As to the police and a report: In Dallas, a 13-year-old boy fatally shot one of his closest friends with a gun he believed to be unloaded. In Dallas, as the police report, the 15-year-old victim was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the alleged shooter told officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest suspect in August murder in downtown Dallas
A man has been arrested in Dallas and charged with a deadly shooting in August. Cristian Manzano is accused of fatally shooting a man named Gustavo Estrada.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Arrested in Connection to a Threat at Everman High School Homecoming Football Game, Police Say
Three individuals were arrested Friday after Everman Police received information about a potential imminent threat at the Everman High School Homecoming Game. The Everman Police Department says they received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy regarding a person who was currently on their way to the game with the intent of utilizing a firearm that he had obtained earlier Friday.
Man jailed on a South Dallas murder charge
An accused killer is behind bars in Dallas where the victim, Adrian Cole. was gunned down over the weekend. Cole was found dead from multiple gunshots in the doorway of a home on Terrell Street
KSAT 12
Video shows 18-wheeler catch fire, fly off Texas highway overpass in deadly crash
ALLEN, Texas – One person has died following a crash on U.S. 75 in Allen, approximately an hour north of Dallas. Police said the 18-wheeler flew off an overpass after colliding with another vehicle. A video captured by another driver shows the big rig catching fire before careening off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police seek driver who hit, backed over woman then fled
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.
Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
Two men killed, two arrested in Haltom City shooting, police say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police say two suspect have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Haltom City overnight. The department credits other local law enforcement for helping them with the investigation and one of the arrests. On Sunday, dispatchers got calls from witnesses saying...
Comments / 1