A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. “Things went good for a couple weeks but then he became a total monster. It was really traumatic,” she said. She said he started abusing her, one time beating her until she passed out. “I basically woke up at his house with five other people surrounding me and they told me that I now belong to them,” she said. She said the people held her against her will and sexually trafficked her for at least three years. Human trafficking is a crime that’s growing in Milwaukee. According to Milwaukee Police, human trafficking is up 58% since 2021. This year, police have had more confirmed cases in nine months than all of last year. 12 News’ Kristin Pierce sat down with the coordinator at Freedom House, a program part of the organization Exploit No More, to ask why the number of cases is growing. “You have a lot more vulnerable people right now with COVID. You have a lot of people with a lack of physical affection and touch,” explained Sarah Fandler. Location is also a factor. “That has a lot to do with the pipeline is what they call it from Chicago and then go up to the Dakotas is where the gas pipelines were being put in,” said Fandler. “Traffickers are going to look where is a lot of men who don’t have family with them because that’s where we’re going to make a lot of money.”The trauma has long-lasting effects but the help available at places like Freedom House is a start. “They just let us know that they could help us be better than that or that they care,” said the survivor Pierce talked to. Freedom House provides support to obtain legal documents, counseling, food and shelter. Advocates said it’s important to report anything that appears suspicious. They said it’s extremely difficult to convict traffickers because they make it look like the victims chose to commit illegal acts. They said victims often avoid eye contact and their traffickers always have eyes on them. Advocates also stress the importance of awareness and education. Fandler said it’s easy for people to talk about human trafficking on a national scale but people don’t often want to acknowledge it in their own communities. If you or someone you know is looking for help: Exploit No More – Home.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO