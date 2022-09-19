Read full article on original website
Whistleblower claims MPS intentionally harms advancement of minority students
The I-Team has reviewed one of several depositions of current and former Milwaukee Public School officials, commenting on the district’s failure to have an adequate plan.
Hundreds of staffers at Madison schools get $5 an hour raise
Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District hourly employees will make an additional $5 an hour. The School Board unanimously approved a salary schedule increase Monday for employees across four groups: educational assistants, school security assistants, clerical staff and food service workers. A group of more than a dozen employees in attendance applauded after the vote.
Now Hiring: Payne & Dolan Paving seeking dozens of diverse candidates
MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Waukesha-based paving company are looking to hire for dozens of open positions. Payne & Dolan said they pride themselves on bringing together a diverse crew of individuals who work together like a family to get jobs accomplished, with safety in mind. “It’s...
How I Feel About the Buildings on Beloit College Campus
Beloit college has a lot of interesting architecture, some good, bad and downright confusing. As someone who has spent time in each building I am going to give you my hot takes of four of my favorite and least favorites. To start out, my least favorite series of buildings are...
Liaison officer's gun accidentally discharges at Janesville Middle School
The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year
So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee
A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. “Things went good for a couple weeks but then he became a total monster. It was really traumatic,” she said. She said he started abusing her, one time beating her until she passed out. “I basically woke up at his house with five other people surrounding me and they told me that I now belong to them,” she said. She said the people held her against her will and sexually trafficked her for at least three years. Human trafficking is a crime that’s growing in Milwaukee. According to Milwaukee Police, human trafficking is up 58% since 2021. This year, police have had more confirmed cases in nine months than all of last year. 12 News’ Kristin Pierce sat down with the coordinator at Freedom House, a program part of the organization Exploit No More, to ask why the number of cases is growing. “You have a lot more vulnerable people right now with COVID. You have a lot of people with a lack of physical affection and touch,” explained Sarah Fandler. Location is also a factor. “That has a lot to do with the pipeline is what they call it from Chicago and then go up to the Dakotas is where the gas pipelines were being put in,” said Fandler. “Traffickers are going to look where is a lot of men who don’t have family with them because that’s where we’re going to make a lot of money.”The trauma has long-lasting effects but the help available at places like Freedom House is a start. “They just let us know that they could help us be better than that or that they care,” said the survivor Pierce talked to. Freedom House provides support to obtain legal documents, counseling, food and shelter. Advocates said it’s important to report anything that appears suspicious. They said it’s extremely difficult to convict traffickers because they make it look like the victims chose to commit illegal acts. They said victims often avoid eye contact and their traffickers always have eyes on them. Advocates also stress the importance of awareness and education. Fandler said it’s easy for people to talk about human trafficking on a national scale but people don’t often want to acknowledge it in their own communities. If you or someone you know is looking for help: Exploit No More – Home.
Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October
He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
A Glimpse Inside the School on Milwaukee’s Jones Island
When the bell rang to start the school year in Milwaukee many Septembers ago, one institution stood out from the rest: the public school on Jones Island. Established in 1896, it served a community of commercial fishing families who had been setting their nets in Lake Michigan since the early 1870s. Most were from the Baltic seacoast of Europe, particularly the Kaszuby region of northern Poland. The Kaszubs and their neighbors supplied the city with an abundance of trout, whitefish, herring, perch and sturgeon – more than 2 million pounds in a good year.
After hurricane damage, Wisconsin Puerto Ricans are looking to help
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Hurricane Fiona continues to cause devastation in the Caribbean as it's made landfall in the Dominican Republic. Puerto Ricans are trying to pick up the pieces from the damage there. Organizers of the Puerto Rican Family Festival in Milwaukee say they're starting to hear how bad...
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Positive rabies result confirmed in Rock Co. bat
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, officials with the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Monday. The department said the bat had no reported contacts with humans. The rabies virus is often found in wild animals and can be transmitted to humans...
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
2000-2008 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive
Studio/1 Bed - Come check out this beautiful studio on M.L.K. Dr! This second story unit features tons of natural light alongside gorgeous hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer and dryer in room & off-street parking. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
Lomira police chief, officers resign
LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
