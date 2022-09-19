ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Was 'Showtime' in Saturday's Game, But Husky Fans Didn't Know It

By Dan Raley
The freshman edge rusher made his college debut against Michigan State.

Considering his nickname, Lance "Showtime" Holtzclaw seems destined to receive a lot of attention as a University of Washington edge rusher. Spotlights shining down. Trumpets blaring. Fans serenading him.

On Saturday against Michigan State, however, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound extroverted freshman by way of Arizona and Massachusetts quietly slipped on and off the field at Husky Stadium and made his college debut on a second-quarter punt return.

The extra slender Holtzclaw wore No. 41 in a purple jersey, one that previously belonged to fellow edge rusher Cooper McDonald, now at San Diego State.

One of Kalen DeBoer's team-building approaches intended to keep everyone interested and rewarded is his generous approach to playing time — the first-year Husky coach tries to get as many people on the field as he can when situations permit rather than make game snaps unattainable to his subs. It's a culture thing. A reward. A necessity.

"We've got to build that depth all across the program, because I just feel that there's a weakness where we don't have that depth across a lot of spots, " DeBoer said. "It doesn't mean we don't have the players; it means there's not a lot of experience beyond the starters in the amount of football they've played."

Lance "Showtime" Holtzclaw made his college debut against Michigan State.

Skylar Lin Visuals

Recruited by Jimmy Lake but signed by DeBoer's coaching staff, Holtzclaw entered the game on Michigan State's second punt shortly after the quarter began with the Huskies holding a 16-0 lead. The press box announcer let media members know of his milestone moment, but otherwise the rookie received his collegiate baptism anonymously.

Showtime became the sixth true freshman to log game time this season, joining cornerback Jayvion Green, safety Tristan Dunn, wide receiver Denzel Boston, defensive tackle Jayvon Parker and kicker Grady Gross.

Holtzclaw was the 77th different Husky to officially play in real time over three outings this fall. That still leaves 35 players who haven't got on the field yet, including 16 on scholarship, though some are injured.

"It's good from a culture standpoint to get that competitiveness out there," UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said. "Everybody wants to compete. We practice, and everybody gets to practice, but not everybody gets to play in the games all the time."

