Astros Could Clinch American League West Mid-Game Monday

The soonest the Houston Astros could clinch a fifth American League West title in six years is Monday. A win or a Seattle Mariners' loss will further the Astros' most succesful run in franchise history.

The Astros open a three-game set on the road with the Tampa Bay Rays starting at 5:40 p.m. Monday. And while a win over one of the best teams in the sport since the All-Star break would solidify the division, the Mariners could lose before the Astros even leave the Tropicana Field.

Seattle starts play at 3:07 p.m. in Los Angeles in a rare getaway game on Monday. Looking to avoid a sweep by the Angels, the Mariners are expected to face José Suarez — who has a 2.30 ERA over 15.2 innings pitched against Seattle in 2022.

Based on his success against the Wild Card contenders, Suarez could secure the division for the Astros. The likelihood isn't the highest given the Angels' rocky season, but with a sweep in play, Los Angeles benefits with a win over an in-division foe.

If the Mariners win and the Astros lose, the magic number remains the same. The two clubs will continue to test their fate until the second-place team drops or the first-place team leaves victorious.

