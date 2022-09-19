ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Cherry Street construction meeting to take place

By Emily McLeod
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City will hold a construction kick-off meeting for phase one of the Cherry Street infrastructure improvement project on Monday.

The meeting will take place on September 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The project includes the reconstruction of Cherry Street from East Beach Drive to Bonita Avenue.

The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Cherry Street Elementary School.

Those who are interested in attending are asked to park near Dollar General and access the campus from the cafeteria ramp just inside the gate on Bonita Avenue and Cherry Street.

The project engineer and contractor will be at the meeting to help answer any questions.

Construction on phase one is expected to begin in early October.

WMBB

WMBB

