Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins ties woeful NFL record with latest performance
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played in a Big Ten championship game, the NFL playoff games, and even Pro Bowls, but there’s something about playing in prime time that seems to rattle the 34-year-old QB. With the Vikings 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'...
Yardbarker
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss
The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
fantasypros.com
Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions in Week 2 loss
Kirk Cousins completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for only 221 yards, one TD, and three interceptions during Minnesota's 24-7 loss to Philadelphia. The veteran QB faced pressure all night, often hurrying the pass while being sacked twice. Eagles DB Darius Slay picked him off twice and never allowed Cousins to get into a rhythm with Justin Jefferson. There were also multiple passes that various receivers failed to catch even when perfectly tossed. All in all, it was a disjointed game for the Vikings' offense. Cousins returns home next week to face Detroit and should have a much easier time with a defense that has allowed 851 yards of offense through two games. He should be a QB1 for Week 3.
NFL・
Roddy White among 12 former Falcons nominated for Pro Football HOF
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 129 modern-era nominees for its 2023 class, including 12 former Atlanta Falcons players. This group will be cut down to 25 in November and the final list of 15 will be announced in January. Wide receiver Roddy White, running back Warrick Dunn and defensive end Jonathan Abraham were among those to make the initial cut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kirk Cousins roasted after 'one of the worst performances of his career' on MNF
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ well-documented struggles in primetime games continued in spectacular fashion against the Eagles on Monday night.
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. Catches First TD Pass Since 2020, Drops Another
Smith scored the Vikings' first touchdown of the game on a short grab against the Eagles.
Best photos from Panthers' Week 2 loss to Giants
Let’s check out 25 of the best photos from Sunday’s Week 2 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.
Yardbarker
Falcons shake up roster following Week 2
Following their Week 2 loss to the Rams, the Falcons have shaken up their roster, signing Abdullah Anderson back to the 53-man after he was elevated from the practice squad before Sunday’s matchup in LA. The team announced the move after his impressive outing yesterday. Anderson only played 11...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giants Defensive Back Dane Belton Shines in NFL Debut
New York Giants rookie Dane Belton saw significant playing time in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers and looked right at home in the defense.
NFL・
Comments / 0