GOLF: Southeastern wraps up play at Grover Page Classic
JACKSON, Tenn. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team wrapped up play at the Grover Page Classic with Tuesday’s final round at the Jackson Country Club. The Lions shot 10-over par on the final day to finish 13th overall with a tournament score of 893 (+29). North Alabama carded an 843 (-21) to win the team tournament championship.
GOLF: Forster leads SLU on opening day of Grover Page Classic
JACKSON, Tenn. – Charlie Forster shot even par to lead the defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team on the opening day of the Grover Page Classic Monday at Jackson Country Club. The Lions sit in 11th place in the standings after the first two...
TENNIS: Southeastern opens fall at Princess Resorts College Cup
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team opened up the fall season at the Princess Resorts College Cup that wrapped up Sunday. The Lions were part of a round-robin tournament field with Wyoming and Omaha. Southeastern went 3-2 on the week versus the Cowgirls and Mavericks.
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: September 19-25, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football, soccer and volleyball teams will all compete in Southland Conference play, the defending Southland champion golf team opens its 2022-23 and cross country wraps up its pre-conference schedule during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lion football team (1-2) will host...
VOLLEYBALL: Newsome hits way to season’s second Player of the Week Award
FRISCO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team made it four conference weekly awards in four weeks as Kailin Newsome earned her second Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday. Newsome, a junior outside hitter from Houston, Texas, picked up the...
FOOTBALL: Johnson, Henderson claim SLC weekly honors
HAMMOND, La. – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a 70-6 victory over Central Connecticut State, senior quarterback Cephus Johnson III and sophomore defensive back Jack Henderson earned Player of the Week honors from the Southland Conference in an announcement from the league office Monday. Johnson...
GOLF: Defending champion Lions open Lawrence Allan era at Grover Page Classic
HAMMOND, La. – The defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team will open its 2022-23 schedule at the Grover Page Classic Monday and Tuesday at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee. The first 36 holes are scheduled for Monday with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun...
Many’s defense prepping to slow down Arch Manning, Newman Friday night
MANY, La. (KALB) - Newman versus Many will be worth the price of admission alone. However, when you match one of the best offenses in the state against one of the best defenses in the state, one will have to give. The top-rated quarterback in the country, Texas commit Arch...
Rose V. Serigny
Rose V. Serigny passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, in Denham Springs, Louisiana, at the age of 94. She was born on Thursday, August 30, 1928, in Golden Meadow, Louisiana to the late Felicie and Willie Verdin. She was a long time resident of Robert, Louisiana. Rose is survived...
Marcell Cooper Graves
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Sunday afternoon September 18, 2022 at her home. She was a longtime member of Acy’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church that served her Lord at numerous churches as a pastor’s wife during the couple’s 48 years of ministry together. Later in life, after raising her family, Marcell went to college at William Carey University and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and then a Master’s Degree in Education. This was a lifelong dream of hers and an accomplishment she was certainly very proud of. Marcell had a generous spirit, always thinking of others before herself, including animals and her pets. She was always very giving of her time and energy to help others in need. Marcell had a special place in her heart for her pet dog “Chubby”. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with her family.
Deacon Nuell Martin
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, God called Deacon Nuell Martin from labor to reward. He leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons, Llewellyn (Vanessa) Martin of Fairfield, CA, and Kelvin Martin of Hercules, CA; one daughter, Minister Tammy W. Sartin of Bogalusa, LA; one brother, Lindsey (Eldora) Martin of Dearborn, MI; three sisters, Clarise Martin Wardell of Detroit, MI, Linda Martin Peters of Angie, LA, and Ruthie Martin Torrence of Bogalusa, LA; Mrs. Ezzie Ruthie Martin of 21 years and a great friend until his death; grandchildren, Bria and Charise Martin of Fairfield, CA, Elder Tanethia (Pastor Maze) Warren, Jr. of Slidell, LA, Edward (Briuna) Sartin, Jr. and Clayton Lundy of Baton Rouge, LA and Jaworski D. Sartin of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Jamarian Magee, Ja’Kira Magee, Takkyria Brock, Jakyren Brock and Tyrik Temple all of Bogalusa, LA, Jyran Magee of Franklinton, LA, Jaden Magee and Fredericka Magee of Slidell, LA, Clay’nija, Kaleigh, Makayla Lundy and Clayton Turner all of Baton Rouge, LA; a special and dear friend, Mrs. Barbara Lewis of Jonesborough, TN; friends, Mrs. Anna (the late Willie) Jones, which were his first friends he encountered upon moving to Richmond, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Live Oak student named National Merit Semifinalist
LIVINGSTON, La. – Mackenzie Himel, a senior at Live Oak High School, has been named a National Merit Semifinalist. Himel is one of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana to be awarded the distinction to compete for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship. Each year, about 16,000 semifinalists are selected across the nation. Only about half, 7,250 will be chosen to win the top scholarship.
Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
Agnes Marie Newell
Agnes Marie Newell passed away peacefully on the evening of September 12, 2022, at Magnolia Brook on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was ninety-nine years old. She was predeceased by her father, Guy R. Newell, Sr.; mother, Marie L. Newell; brother, Guy R. Newell, Jr.; sisters, Clisty Newell and Mrs. Louise N. Black with whom Agnes shared a residence in Louisiana for several years. Agnes is survived by nieces and nephews, Clarence L. Black III (Carol), Ray N. Black (Terry), Paul R. Black (Mitzi), Alan M. Black (Deni), Arthur W. Newell (Pamela), and Emily Newell Feiner (Bob), and twenty-five great and great-great nieces and nephews. Also surviving Agnes is her longtime friend and excellent caregiver Nancy McKnight.
After his own accident, he started Louisiana's first gym for people with life-altering injuries
Mark Raymond Jr. knows how it feels to be left on your own. In 2016, the high-achieving former broadcast engineer was at the peak of his career when a dive off a friend’s boat went horribly wrong, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Upon his discharge from the...
Jerry Willis
Jerry Willis, lifetime resident of Bush, Louisiana, went to be with The Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on September 4, 1938, to the late Charlie and Lela Thompson Willis. Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years Earlene Spell Willis. They were blessed with three...
'Monumental moment': Louisiana takes big step toward unprecedented land-building project
Louisiana’s proposed $2 billion project to divert water and sediment from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin as part of an unprecedented plan to fight coastal land loss moved a major step forward on Monday with the release by the Army Corps of Engineers of a final environmental impact statement.
Gerard John Henries
Gerard John Henries passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born on July 18, 1934 in New Orleans, LA to Ruben Preston Henries and Josephine Mary Nicosia Henries. Gerard is survived by his children Keith Henries and Dwayne Henries, his brother Ruben P....
Louisiana’s largest coastal project ‘at the two-yard line,’ CPRA says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southwest of Morgan City, a channel cut from the Atchafalaya River in the 1940s built a brand new delta, accidentally. No one expected it, but supporters of using the Mississippi River to build land often point to the Wax Lake Outlet. “This is tremendous habitat,” said...
