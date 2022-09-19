ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
thecomeback.com

NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
TAMPA, FL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 18, CB Cormani McClain

With the high school football season fully underway, On3 has released its latest rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Following the most recent release in mid-July, prospects have attended camps and now put multiple games worth of performances on tape. Checking as the No. 18 prospect in the 2023 class and earning five-star status is Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain, a Five-Star Plus+ recruit. He jumped from No. 19 in the previous ranking.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
thecomeback.com

Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception

Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe

It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecomeback.com

How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday

Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeye#Ohio State#American Football#The New York Jets#Cbs#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

Big Ten Wide Receiver Suffers Season Ending Injury

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have rushed out to a 3-0 start while outscoring their non-conference opponents by 130 points. Unfortunately, they're going to have to begin their in-conference games without one of their most important players. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Golden Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell suffered a low...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Myles Garrett News

The Cleveland Browns might be seriously shorthanded on defense for this Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett showed up on Cleveland's injury report this Tuesday. He didn't participate in practice because of a neck injury. To make matters worse, the Browns have already ruled out Jadeveon Clowney for...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mike Evans punishment

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints were tied late in the fourth quarter on Sunday when a massive brawl erupted between the two teams in the eventual Buccaneers victory. After Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into a shoving match with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and running back...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen

While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
NFL
thecomeback.com

San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Top247 cornerback, in-state Vols target ready to return to Tennessee

One of Tennessee's top in-state targets revealed Monday morning that he's planning to visit the Vols again this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn., posted on his Twitter account that he's set to return to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated home game against Florida.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy