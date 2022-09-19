Read full article on original website
‘That was helpful’: Russell Wilson reacts to hilarious tactic from Broncos fans in win vs. Texans
Russell Wilson went from being savagely jeered in his return to Seattle in Week 1 to being booed by his own fans in his home debut for the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Broncos actually logged a 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, but it’s safe to say that Denver fans weren’t too pleased with their team’s performance.
The Good, Bad & Ugly from Broncos' 16-9 Win Over Texans
There was a lot of ugly and bad in the Denver Broncos' Week 2 win, but how much good?
First look: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots odds and lines
The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) and New England Patriots (1-1) meet in Week 3 action with Sunday’s kickoff from Gillette Stadium set for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Ravens vs. Patriots odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Patriots got...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Jimmy Garoppolo back in driver’s seat vs Broncos
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: @ Denver Broncos Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 25
Texans' Loss To Broncos Was Learning Experience For DB Derek Stingley Jr.
Sunday's head-to-head battle with wide receiver Courtland Sutton was a learning experience for Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.
Highest paid NFL players in 2022: Quenton Nelson becomes top earner among guards
Who are the highest paid NFL players? As the salary cap climbs, the top NFL salaries soar every year with
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Week 3: Ravens-Patriots Player Notes
The Ravens and Patriots face a critical game in Week 3 with both teams entering the matchup at 1-2. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of the NFL. Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 29 pass attempts (72.4%) for 318 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 142.6 rating & rushed for 119 yards & TD last week, which was his 11th-career game with 100+ rush yards, supassing Michael Vick (10 games) for most-ever by a quarterback. He ecame first player ever with 75+ TD pass & 75+ rush TD in same game. Jackson aims for 3rd in row with 3+ TD passes. He has 5 TDs (3 pass, 2 rush) vs. INT for 102.4 rating in 2 career starts vs. NE. Has 2+ TD passes in 5 of his past 6 starts vs. AFC East.
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Jeudy is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury that forced him to leave Week 2's win over the Houston Texans in the first quarter. While a missed practice isn't ideal, Nathaniel Hackett said Jeudy could still play on Sunday. A return to at least a limited practice on Thursday or Friday would be reassuring. Either way, a final decision on Jeudy's availability may come down to game time this week.
Here's how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career
The rivalry between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens resumes in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium, and all eyes will be on the opposing quarterback. Ravens star Lamar Jackson might be the most talented quarterback the Patriots defense plays during the 2022 NFL season. Sure, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
49ers work out five quarterbacks
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.
