How much extra money Jimmy Garoppolo made with win vs. Seahawks
Jimmy Garoppolo’s incentive-laden contract started kicking when Trey Lance went down with his ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game vs. the Seahawks.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals exact moment that ‘woke me up’ in win vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him. Jimmy G himself...
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor both condemned Seahawks' trick play call
There are few things more frustrating in sports than poor coaching decisions getting in the way of a win. Despite the lopsided final score, the Seattle Seahawks had their chances to make Sunday’s 20-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers a competitive game. One of the most frustrating wasted...
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
49ers turn to Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance's injury: "This is the reason you buy insurance"
Charlie Walter's postgame report from Levi's Stadium following Sunday's 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Plus Vern Glenn & KPIX football analyst Lorenzo Neal breakdown Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury and Jimmy Garoppolo's return. (9-19-22)
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways after Week 2 win vs. Seahawks
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to overcome division foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Trey Lance, the starting quarterback, was hurt midway through the first quarter when his ankle flexed in an unusual manner while being tackled on a red zone run while attempting to increase San Francisco’s early lead.
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
