Columbus, OH

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana athletics to add beer sales to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall beginning Oct. 7

Indiana athletics announced the addition of beer sales to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for men’s and women’s basketball games beginning Oct. 7 during Hoosier Hysteria. Assembly Hall is the fifth university sporting venue to include alcohol sales, in addition to Memorial Stadium, Bart Kaufman Field, Andy Mohr Field and Bill Armstrong Stadium.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana cross country places third and fifth in races at Coaching Tree Invitational

Indiana cross country wrapped up the Coaching Tree Invitational — its first home meet of the season —with a third-place team finish in the women’s 6K and fifth in men’s 8K. Indiana’s top finisher in the women’s 6K was graduate student Sarah Schmitt in ninth with a time of 20:29.4, and its highest placement in men’s 8K was graduate student Jake Gebhardt in 11th with a time of 24:04.6.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Check out seasonal items from Bloomington businesses

Bloomington Bagel Company released their limited time pumpkin schmear, which they recommend pairing with the new toasted chocolate chip bagel. They also have a pumpkin spice latte that can be ordered iced or hot. Village Deli. 409 E. Kirkwood Ave. https://www.villagedeli.biz/. Pumpkin pancakes. Village Deli’s Bloomington-known colossal pancakes are here...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

UPDATE: Man identified, charged after hours long underground barricade

The man, who claimed to be armed and barricaded himself for over seven hours in a storm drain, was taken into police custody around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after causing a large-scale police operation and a partial IU campus lockdown. Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Eli Swartsentruber﻿. He was...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

20-year-old man dead after being hit by car while riding e-scooter

A 20-year-old man riding an electric scooter died after he was hit by a car around 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver, 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, has been charged with allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death while intoxicated. Both charges are felonies.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

