Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Henderson dealing with ‘short-term’ ailment, expected to play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: ‘A product of hard work’: Sears’ dedication, drive paying dividendsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football kicker Charles Campbell takes home pair of special teams honors
Indiana football redshirt junior and kicker Charles Campbell took home Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week honors this week, according to a Big Ten Football Twitter post and an Indiana Football Twitter post. The awards come after Campbell hit...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana athletics to add beer sales to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall beginning Oct. 7
Indiana athletics announced the addition of beer sales to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for men’s and women’s basketball games beginning Oct. 7 during Hoosier Hysteria. Assembly Hall is the fifth university sporting venue to include alcohol sales, in addition to Memorial Stadium, Bart Kaufman Field, Andy Mohr Field and Bill Armstrong Stadium.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana cross country places third and fifth in races at Coaching Tree Invitational
Indiana cross country wrapped up the Coaching Tree Invitational — its first home meet of the season —with a third-place team finish in the women’s 6K and fifth in men’s 8K. Indiana’s top finisher in the women’s 6K was graduate student Sarah Schmitt in ninth with a time of 20:29.4, and its highest placement in men’s 8K was graduate student Jake Gebhardt in 11th with a time of 24:04.6.
Indiana Daily Student
Check out seasonal items from Bloomington businesses
Bloomington Bagel Company released their limited time pumpkin schmear, which they recommend pairing with the new toasted chocolate chip bagel. They also have a pumpkin spice latte that can be ordered iced or hot. Village Deli. 409 E. Kirkwood Ave. https://www.villagedeli.biz/. Pumpkin pancakes. Village Deli’s Bloomington-known colossal pancakes are here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Daily Student
UPDATE: Man identified, charged after hours long underground barricade
The man, who claimed to be armed and barricaded himself for over seven hours in a storm drain, was taken into police custody around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after causing a large-scale police operation and a partial IU campus lockdown. Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Eli Swartsentruber. He was...
Indiana Daily Student
ONGOING: Armed subject reported to be barricaded in storm drain near Franklin Hall
This story is developing. The IDS will update when more information becomes available. An armed subject reportedly entered the storm drain and barricaded himself near campus around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the IU Police Department and the Bloomington Police Department. The situation is ongoing. BPD said in a tweet...
Indiana Daily Student
20-year-old man dead after being hit by car while riding e-scooter
A 20-year-old man riding an electric scooter died after he was hit by a car around 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver, 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, has been charged with allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death while intoxicated. Both charges are felonies.
Comments / 0