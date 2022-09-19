Read full article on original website
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
foxsanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
foxsanantonio.com
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to begin $4.9 million renovation project in October
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Schlitterbahn is scheduled to get nearly $5 million in renovations. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the award-winning water park will spend $4.9 million to demolish and replace the Festhaus at Schlitterbahn. The new 5.800-square-foot building will also feature restrooms and will begin construction on Oct. 24.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot in the leg by stray bullet while sitting at East Side park, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg at an East Side park. Police were called out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to Methodist Converse Emergency Center off Mallard Meadow after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg. The...
TONIGHT: Uvalde CISD to get updates on building of new school to replace Robb Elementary
UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will get updates on two major topics during Monday night's meeting. One of those topics is the new elementary school the district is building to replace Robb Elementary, where 19 students and two teachers were killed on May 24 during a mass shooting.
foxsanantonio.com
A nonprofit is looking to give a car for free to a single parent, find out how to apply
SAN ANTONIO — If you're a single parent in need of a free car we know someone who might be able to help!. A local nonprofit is seeking out applicants and they need them quickly. Samantha Hernandez said it’s the moment that help change her life. “I was...
foxsanantonio.com
Welcoming a fall menu at Antlers Lodge
We’re in the kitchen with Chef Pandey of Antlers Lodge at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort where we are talking about transitioning into the fall with some new recipes. Antlers Lodge Restaurant at Hyatt Hill Country Resort. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive. San Antonio, Texas 78251. (210) 520-4001. Instagram: @antlerslodge.
foxsanantonio.com
Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!
SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
Man hospitalized after being hit by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is hospitalized after being hit by a train on the West Side. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on S. Zarzamora Street and Merida Street. Police said the man was most likely hit and thrown from the tracks. Fortunately, he did not go under the train.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect accused of sucker-punching man at downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in jail, accused of getting into a fight with another man earlier this month. According to an arrest affidavit, this started after the man went to the downtown bar to celebrate a birthday party and ended up getting into a fight. Brandon Lugo,27, allegedly...
foxsanantonio.com
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being struck by a train
SAN ANTONIO - North of downtown, a train hit a man who was sitting on the tracks Saturday night. The incident happened near I-10 and Colorado at around 10:35 p.m. Police say a Union Pacific train conductor called 9-1-1, saying he thought he may have hit someone. Officers walked the...
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly shooting of man outside Northeast Side hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - A fourth suspect in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May has been arrested. Arturo Alan Reyes, 20, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20. Police had...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for threatening teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he made threatening statements about teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School. According to court records, 25-year-old Hayden Kuwamura told a witness that he was “going to take out the coaches” before going to Central Catholic High School and “finishing the job.” Kuwamura also showed the witness a picture of the guns he had and that he had one in his car. He also threatened his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect who allegedly stabbed 2 people in random attacks on Southeast Side identified
SAN ANTONIO - The man who was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing several people on the Southeast Side has been identified. Gregorio Cantu, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South...
foxsanantonio.com
Bad Bunny helps buy new home for 10-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor
UVALDE, TEXAS - Bad Bunny is not living up to his name, doing the kind of good that may move you to tears. In the new photos shared, the Puerto Rican singer enjoyed some time with 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, one of the survivors of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
foxsanantonio.com
Two men stabbed multiple times during random attacks on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly stabbed several people on the Southeast Side. The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard near the H-E-B. Police said a man in his 60s was...
foxsanantonio.com
INSTANT MILLIONAIRE: New Braunfels resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Someone in New Braunfels is all smiles today. Texas Lottery officials said a New Braunfels resident recently claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. The drawing was from Sept. 12 and the ticket was purchased at the CT Mart off State Highway 46 West. The quick pick...
foxsanantonio.com
Peter Sakai launches new campaign headquarters as he runs to be next Bexar County Judge
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County residents will get to vote for the next county judge, as Nelson Wolff steps down after two decades in office. The democrats' nominee and former district court judge Peter Sakai held a grand opening for his new campaign office on the northwest side. He's running against republican Trish Deberry, a former county commissioner.
foxsanantonio.com
Victim's family wants Texas Rangers to take over Anaqua Springs case
There are new developments in a high-profile case of a mother and her two daughters found shot to death in their luxury home three years ago. The family of one of the daughters wants the Texas Rangers to take over the investigation. It was back in January of 2019, inside...
