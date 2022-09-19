ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytle, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to begin $4.9 million renovation project in October

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Schlitterbahn is scheduled to get nearly $5 million in renovations. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the award-winning water park will spend $4.9 million to demolish and replace the Festhaus at Schlitterbahn. The new 5.800-square-foot building will also feature restrooms and will begin construction on Oct. 24.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Lytle, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Welcoming a fall menu at Antlers Lodge

We’re in the kitchen with Chef Pandey of Antlers Lodge at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort where we are talking about transitioning into the fall with some new recipes. Antlers Lodge Restaurant at Hyatt Hill Country Resort. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive. San Antonio, Texas 78251. (210) 520-4001. Instagram: @antlerslodge.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!

SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems
foxsanantonio.com

Man hospitalized after being hit by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is hospitalized after being hit by a train on the West Side. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on S. Zarzamora Street and Merida Street. Police said the man was most likely hit and thrown from the tracks. Fortunately, he did not go under the train.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect accused of sucker-punching man at downtown bar

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in jail, accused of getting into a fight with another man earlier this month. According to an arrest affidavit, this started after the man went to the downtown bar to celebrate a birthday party and ended up getting into a fight. Brandon Lugo,27, allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man in critical condition after being struck by a train

SAN ANTONIO - North of downtown, a train hit a man who was sitting on the tracks Saturday night. The incident happened near I-10 and Colorado at around 10:35 p.m. Police say a Union Pacific train conductor called 9-1-1, saying he thought he may have hit someone. Officers walked the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested for threatening teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he made threatening statements about teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School. According to court records, 25-year-old Hayden Kuwamura told a witness that he was “going to take out the coaches” before going to Central Catholic High School and “finishing the job.” Kuwamura also showed the witness a picture of the guns he had and that he had one in his car. He also threatened his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bad Bunny helps buy new home for 10-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor

UVALDE, TEXAS - Bad Bunny is not living up to his name, doing the kind of good that may move you to tears. In the new photos shared, the Puerto Rican singer enjoyed some time with 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, one of the survivors of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy