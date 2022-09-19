ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

WOLF

GoFundMe created for Alfredo's Café after $3K customer scam

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A GoFundMe has been created to help Alfredo's Café in Scranton after a customer scammed the restaurant out of $3,000. In July, Eric Smith left a $3,000 tip for Mariana Lambert on a $13 bill, saying the gesture was part of "Tips for Jesus." This feel-good story took a turn last week when Smith disputed the charge for the tip.
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Lebanese Heritage Festival bringing the community together in West Scranton

SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WOLF) — Saint Ann Maronite Catholic Church held their annual Lebanese Heritage Festival in West Scranton. The festival brings Lebanese culture together in the community. Here, people learn to connect with other and discover their rich history deep in Scranton, that originated over 100 years ago. "The people,...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Loyalsock native wows judges on ‘The Voice’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A singer with ties to central PA was a big hit on ‘The Voice,’ Monday night. Morgan Myles is a 2005 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School. But after Myles moved to Nashville to pursue her passion for music, she became nationally recognized by outlets like Billboard and CMT. Monday night […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
anash.org

Kingston Anash Fabreng Chai Elul with Monsey Rov

Anash of Kingston, PA, gathered on Chai Elul for a community farbrengen with Monsey Rov and author of seforim Harav Gedalya Oberlander. Anash of Kingston, PA, gathered on Chai Elul for a community farbrengen with Monsey Rov and author of seforim Harav Gedalya Oberlander. Talking on the theme of Elul...
KINGSTON, PA
Times News

What was that shadow?

With Halloween not too far off, I decided to write about an interesting effect I had never attempted before. The meetings at the Palmerton Camera Club are always informative, fun and interesting. The monthly challenge really has encouraged photographers to think outside the box and push photography limits. One of...
PALMERTON, PA
WOLF

Lackawanna County parks to receive funding grants

LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two Lackawanna County parks are receiving grants to update elements of their park facilities. Today, Dickson City was awarded a $122,476 Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant, announced state Rep. Bridget M. Kosierowski. The funds will be used to implement the Bernard Siminski Memorial Park Phase...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Berwick Native Recruited to the Space Force

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “The hiring process, it’s very selective and this is why you don’t always see too many space force advertisements or anything. They’ve been wanting the applicants to be more of someone who seeks out for it” says Staff Sergeant Francis Arnaldo.
BERWICK, PA
scranton.edu

University of Scranton Names Seven New Trustees

The University of Scranton named seven individuals to its Board of Trustees: William Canny ’77, H’07; Joseph Collins ’90; Mary Collins, Ph.D.; Matthew Cooper, M.D. ’90; Lisa DeNaples, D.M.D.; Rev. Keith Maczkiewicz, S.J.; and Rev. Adam Rosinski, S.J. ’07. William Canny. William Canny, executive director...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Eldred school attains historic status

It may be small but a former Monroe County school has made a big splash nationally. The 1855 Frantz One-Room Schoolhouse in Eldred Township was placed on the National Register of Historic Places last Friday. The restored schoolhouse, at 485 Church Road in Kunkletown, is the only remaining one-room schoolhouse...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Cresco woman turns passion for plants into whimsical business

Linda Besecker inherited land from her former teacher Ruth Henry. Henry, Besecker’s third grade teacher, inspired Besecker to become a teacher too. They taught together at the former Barrett Elementary School. As Henry aged, Besecker took care of her and when Henry passed away she willed her land to...
CRESCO, PA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)

Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
SCRANTON, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Bradford County, PA

Bradford County is OPEN FOR BUSINESS! We are ready to welcome you to our beautifully scenic county where your family can rest, relax, stretch, and spend quality time together!. We understand, it’s always difficult to find a vacation destination that satisfies the needs of everyone in a family. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! There is something for everyone in Bradford County!
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Gates set to open on 167th fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Susquehanna, PA

The Susquehanna River Valley sits at the confluence where the North and West Branches of the majestic Susquehanna River meet. The region’s hills and valleys, fields and forests and authentic downtowns are mirrored within its pristine waters, and the image transforms with every season. From the soft white of winter to the pale watercolors of spring and from the green shades of summer to the reds and golds of fall, life along the river is colorful and breathtaking.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
KEMPTON, PA
WBRE

Mom accused of preventing daughter’s surgical wounds from healing

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mother is being accused of preventing her daughter’s surgical wounds from healing and benefiting from a fundraiser created for her child’s health needs. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation was opened against Yevette Marie Brady, 31, of Carbondale, after a report that her 10-year-old daughter’s surgical […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

