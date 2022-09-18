Falcons rookie WR Drake London scores first NFL touchdown

It was a tough break for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, with 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson announcing his verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles rather than staying on the west coast and coming to Eugene.
While the recruitment was believed to be close, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nichelson didn’t choose the Ducks, since he did make a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit over the weekend to see the BYU game.
Nevertheless, Nichelson, who is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, will be heading to Tallahassee next year rather than coming to Eugene.
Film
Blake Nichelson’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
91
CA
LB
Rivals
3
5.7
CA
LB
ESPN
3
79
CA
LB
On3 Recruiting
4
92
CA
LB
247 Composite
4
0.9117
CA
LB
Vitals
Hometown
Manteca, California
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
200 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered by Oregon Ducks on March 29, 2022
Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022
Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on Septemeber 17, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
UCLA Bruins
Florida State Seminoles
