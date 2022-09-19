West Side residents hold People’s Fest in opposition to Riot Fest amid ongoing efforts to remove mega festival from Douglass Park

Read full article on original website
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
West Siders Protest Riot Fest By Holding Their Own Music Fest: ‘Our People Can Do Without Big Festivals’
DOUGLASS PARK — West Siders held their own music festival Saturday to protest Riot Fest taking over a portion of nearby Douglass Park over the weekend. The People’s Music Fest was held Saturday at the corner of Cermak Road and Marshall Boulevard as a part of residents’ long-running effort to remove Riot Fest and other mega festivals from Douglass Park.
Austin Weekly News
West Siders talk going fishing in Columbus Park’s Lagoon
This is the first in a series of reported pieces on overlooked and under-appreciated gems on the city’s West Side. If you have any ideas for other overlooked places you’d like us to report on, email shanel@growingcommunitymedia.org. Denise Dean drove around for hours last week with her 85-year-old...
blockclubchicago.org
Meet Chicago’s Rat Patrol: The Crew Riding Very Tall, Custom-Made ‘Freak Bikes’ On City Streets
HUMBOLDT PARK — A crew of underground punks have become known around Chicago for their very above-ground bicycles. For decades, members of local bike club Rat Patrol have caught stares on city streets for their “freak bikes,” one-of-a-kind rideable art pieces handmade from scrap metal and alley trash.
Top Chicago cop defends response to Mexican Independence Day celebrations after downtown gridlock
Chicago's top cop defended the department's response to Mexican Independence Day celebrations that caused a downtown traffic gridlock.
Rogers Park residents say landlord ignores basic needs: ‘It’s mice-infested galore’
Tenants of Northpoint Apartments in Rogers Park aired a long list of grievances with property owners Related Midwest, including infestations of mice and bed bugs, flooding and faulty appliances. Northside Action for Justice joined the tenants.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers steal car in Lincoln Park, embark on North Side robbery spree
An armed robbery crew stole a car in Lincoln Park on Tuesday evening and then committed a series of hold-ups in Lakeview, Lincoln Square, and, possibly, West Ridge. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The incidents began around 9 p.m. when someone stole a silver 2013 Hyundai from the...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
fox32chicago.com
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side
CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
1 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Little Village
A suspect is in custody after Chicago police said he fired shots toward officers in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night.
There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards
Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info. Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…” Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future. Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope!
Explore Chicago’s Little India, A 15-Block Stretch On Devon Avenue
Located on a 15-block stretch of street and nestled amongst the bustle of the city is a place sometimes called Little India. Filled with packed restaurants, delicious food, and shop windows advertising saris, Little India might be less well known than the likes of China Town or Greektown, but it’s 100% worth a visit. Spend a day on the far North side of town and prepare to be amazed. Little India has been a Chicago staple since the 1970s and is known by locals as a multiethnic corridor. Located in the West Ridge neighborhood, Devon Avenue is bustling with Indian and Pakistani culture. Stop by the Sikh temple (Devon Gurdwara Sahib of Chicago 2341 W Devon Ave.) and learn more about the vibrant area as you walk around. Embrace your need for endless home decor at Reshma’s Home Decor (2540 W Devon Ave.), a meditation and spirituality store that imports products from all over India. Next, satiate your appetite with any number of delicious restaurants like Hema’s Kitchen, Ghareeb Nawaz Restaurant, Udupi Palace, Khan BBQ, food counters like Kamdar Plaza, and so much more!
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: 18-year-old shot, killed in Little Village, police say
CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Little Village on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and back before being pronounced dead, according to Chicago police. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of West 31st Street, police said.
$15M settlement for mom of 6 killed in Chicago police squad car crash clears city council committee
The 37-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries and left behind six children, the youngest of whom was only 6 at the time.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
fox32chicago.com
Man walking on Chicago's Southeast Side shot by unknown offender: police
CHICAGO - A man walking down the street was shot Monday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 3:37 p.m., police say the victim was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The victim was struck in the neck and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago group fired up over new Chicago Fire training facility
CHICAGO - One group is fired up over the Chicago Fire Training Facility. The location of the facility is the site of the old Chicago Housing Authority ABLA Homes. Between 2002 and 2007, those public housing buildings were demolished with a plan from the Chicago Housing Authority to build 775 public housing units at the ABLA Homes site, and to date, only 245 have been returned.
Suspects shoot man in face, rob woman on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound to the face after being shot while walking out of a restaurant on the West Side.Police said the shots came from a black Nissan on Roosevelt near Homan at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.The suspects also robbed a woman sitting in the victim's car at gunpoint.About 30 minutes later, the men crashed the car into a bench at Blackhawk Park and ran away.
fox32chicago.com
South Side Chicago group gets $70k donation from Dick's Sporting Goods
CHICAGO - A South Side group is empowering area youth to be champions, and they are getting an extra hand in doing so. On Monday, Dick's Sporting Goods Foundations surprised members of "Beat the Streets Chicago" with a $70,000 donation. The group is the largest wrestling organization in Illinois, working...
