Chicago, IL

West Side residents hold People’s Fest in opposition to Riot Fest amid ongoing efforts to remove mega festival from Douglass Park

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
blockclubchicago.org

West Siders Protest Riot Fest By Holding Their Own Music Fest: ‘Our People Can Do Without Big Festivals’

DOUGLASS PARK — West Siders held their own music festival Saturday to protest Riot Fest taking over a portion of nearby Douglass Park over the weekend. The People’s Music Fest was held Saturday at the corner of Cermak Road and Marshall Boulevard as a part of residents’ long-running effort to remove Riot Fest and other mega festivals from Douglass Park.
CHICAGO, IL
