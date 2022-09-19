West Side residents hold People’s Fest in opposition to Riot Fest amid ongoing efforts to remove mega festival from Douglass Park

Located on a 15-block stretch of street and nestled amongst the bustle of the city is a place sometimes called Little India. Filled with packed restaurants, delicious food, and shop windows advertising saris, Little India might be less well known than the likes of China Town or Greektown, but it’s 100% worth a visit. Spend a day on the far North side of town and prepare to be amazed. Little India has been a Chicago staple since the 1970s and is known by locals as a multiethnic corridor. Located in the West Ridge neighborhood, Devon Avenue is bustling with Indian and Pakistani culture. Stop by the Sikh temple (Devon Gurdwara Sahib of Chicago 2341 W Devon Ave.) and learn more about the vibrant area as you walk around. Embrace your need for endless home decor at Reshma’s Home Decor (2540 W Devon Ave.), a meditation and spirituality store that imports products from all over India. Next, satiate your appetite with any number of delicious restaurants like Hema’s Kitchen, Ghareeb Nawaz Restaurant, Udupi Palace, Khan BBQ, food counters like Kamdar Plaza, and so much more!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO