Fort Worth, TX

Joe Moriel
2d ago

From a commercial driver, D/FW is the nations least beautiful city filled with the most stupidest drivers❗

DontMessWithTexas
2d ago

It’s a cess pool that’s why Dallas use to be a beautiful city until Dems & liberals ruined it

KWTX

Beto O’Rourke to begin college tours Sept. 26

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Beto O’Rourke has announced that he is launching a College Tour across Texas next week starting with The University of Texas at Austin Sept. 26. Other universities include Baylor University in Waco and Texas A&M in College Station among others. “It’s young leaders all across...
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
WILLIS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says

On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
TEXAS STATE
cravedfw

The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas

Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
DALLAS, TX

