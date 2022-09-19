Read full article on original website
Joe Moriel
2d ago
From a commercial driver, D/FW is the nations least beautiful city filled with the most stupidest drivers❗
Reply(4)
5
DontMessWithTexas
2d ago
It’s a cess pool that’s why Dallas use to be a beautiful city until Dems & liberals ruined it
Reply(1)
4
Related
Study ranks top 5 burger chains in Texas, Whataburger responds to not making the list
A study conducted by Top Data has ranked the top five burger chains in the U.S. by state, and Whataburger did not make the list for Texas.
KWTX
Beto O’Rourke to begin college tours Sept. 26
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Beto O’Rourke has announced that he is launching a College Tour across Texas next week starting with The University of Texas at Austin Sept. 26. Other universities include Baylor University in Waco and Texas A&M in College Station among others. “It’s young leaders all across...
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform
While marijuana reform has emerged as a key issue in the midterms, it's unlikely to see much movement under Texas' political status quo.
1845 Taste Texas owners bring state flavors to Flower Mound
The Texas Experience brings together a number of Texas food items. At 1845 Taste Texas, Flower Mound residents can experience Dallas’ elegance and Fort Worth’s country vibe without leaving the neighborhood. “We want to look like Dallas. Dallas is nice design, clean looks. Our food is more Southern;...
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Arrested for Marijuana Possession
According to reports, Texas starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on Monday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana in an area just outside of Dallas.
“Don’t California My Texas!,” Unless You’re a Donor for Abbott’s Campaign
It might be time for Gov. Greg Abbott to retire his popular rallying cry, “Don’t California my Texas!,” after all, The Golden State has proven to be a powerful donor, giving him millions of dollars for his gubernatorial campaign. In the past,. Abbott has been known to...
Everything is bigger in Texas: These Texas vacation rentals sleep 30 or more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotels are great and Texas is home to many luxurious options. However, hotels may not be the smartest option for all parties, as some people will need a space that fits a ton of people. That’s where vacation rentals come in. Instead of having to rent...
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says
On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
cravedfw
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas
Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
Comments / 18