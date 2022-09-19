Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (3-0) vs Virginia (2-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, September 23rd. Broadcast Team: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: Saturday's game will mark the sixth meeting between the Orange and the Cavaliers. This...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man planned to visit but picks Big East foe
Syracuse basketball fans, myself included, were excited when the news recently broke that fast-rising 2023 big man Drew Fielder was planning to take an official visit to the Hill in the coming days. However, in somewhat of a surprise, at least as far as the timing goes, the 6-foot-9 Fielder...
Garrett Shrader confirms there was a team illness last week, says he’s ready to go for Week 4
Syracuse, N.Y. — After alluding Saturday to struggles he’d had going into the Purdue game, Garrett Shrader confirmed to media Tuesday that the team battled an illness during Week 3 of practice. “We did have some sickness going around,” Shrader said. “I was fine.”. The quarterback...
First state girls soccer poll released: 18 Section III teams earn spot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first girls soccer state rankings have been released and 18 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford is the highest-ranked team from Section III. The defending state champions earned the No. 1 spot in Class A this week. East Syracuse Minoa joins New Hartford in the top five. ESM comes in ranked No. 5.
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted
A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
C-NS’s Hannah Boyle: ‘I’m so proud of myself for crossing the line (first)’ (83 photos)
For Hannah Boyle, running cross country has been an eye-opening transition. The senior is used to running indoor and outdoor track for Cicero-North Syracuse, including in distance events.
Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat
Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY
Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
2 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to play Syracuse concert together
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming to Syracuse for a joint concert. Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Saturday, Nov. 19. Special guest Todd Rundgren will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale...
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Daily Orange
University Hill, Westcott residents concerned about SU’s recent demolitions
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University completed the demolition of a home located at 813 Comstock Ave. in August. Three years ago, SU demolished nine buildings on the 700 block of Ostrom Avenue. The demolitions along the eastern edge...
Man accused of shooting 3 people in the legs from Syracuse railroad bridge, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested Tuesday and accused of opening fire on a group of people from a railroad bridge in Syracuse, police said. Nahshon Nance, 25, of Syracuse, opened fire at 9:01 p.m. on August 1 on the 1100 block of South Townsend Street, Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
Syracuse man pleads to up to life in prison for murder even though DA can’t prove he pulled trigger
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County prosecutors aren’t sure whether Rayquan Williams pulled the trigger or not in a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in August 2021. Despite the uncertainty, Williams, 26, agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to murder for his role in Quintell Stepney’s death in the 500 block of Turtle Street.
New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended
The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
$969,000 home in Skaneateles: See 128 home sales in Onondaga County
128 home sales were recorded this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 5 and Sep. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath colonial in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $969,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. (See photos of the home)
