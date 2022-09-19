ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

San Luis Obispo Tribune

How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (3-0) vs Virginia (2-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, September 23rd. Broadcast Team: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: Saturday's game will mark the sixth meeting between the Orange and the Cavaliers. This...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted

A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat

Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Popeyes opens another restaurant in CNY

Oswego, N.Y. — Central New York today got yet another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant, this time in Oswego. Liberty Restaurants Holdings is opening the fast-food restaurant known for its crispy chicken sandwich in Oswego. This Popeyes is located at 240 NY Route 104, located in an a former Arby’s restaurant in Oswego Plaza.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse's South Side

Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
SYRACUSE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY

