Read full article on original website
Related
cryptobriefing.com
White House Releases First Crypto Regulatory Framework—Here's What You Need to Know
The White House has published the first framework on regulating the digital assets space. It highlighted the need for protecting consumers, preventing crypto-related crime, and maintaining the country's standing as a global financial powerhouse. It also shed further light on the government's potential plans to launch a CBDC. The White...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Lawsuit Suggests US Jurisdiction Over Ethereum
Does the United States have jurisdiction over the Ethereum blockchain?. A lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be suggesting that, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Sept. 20). The suit — filed Monday (Sept. 19) in federal court in Austin — is against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research...
LAW・
cryptoslate.com
U.S. Treasury requests public comment on curbing crypto-related crimes
U.S. Department of the Treasury has called on the public to provide feedback on the role of digital assets in facilitating illicit finance and how the regulator might curtail the associated risks. On September 19 the Treasury announced the public feedback will guide its perspective in drafting a regulatory bill...
US Takes Indirect Aim at Anonymity-Focused Crypto Coins
The most notable thing about the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi’s decision to delist seven anonymity-focused “privacy coins” beginning Monday (Sept. 19) is that it comes just two months after it acquired a license allowing it to enter the U.S. market. On July 5, Huobi announced that its brokerage...
Crypto Lobby Courting Friends — and Foes — at the Statehouse Level
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s announcement last week that he is putting a political scorecard on the top U.S. crypto exchange’s app is a pretty good indication of how much attention the politics of crypto regulation has been getting lately. The scorecard, which assigns letter grades to U.S. senators...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Crypto Trader Wintermute Loses $160M to Hackers
London-based cryptocurrency trader Wintermute has reportedly lost about $160 million in digital assets to a theft by hackers. Wintermute remains solvent after its decentralized finance (DeFi) operations were the target of the theft, Reuters reported Tuesday (Sept. 20), citing a tweet by Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. “We’ve been hacked for...
JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method
Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
Smart Crypto Policy Can Protect Dollar’s Dominance, Experts Tell House Panel
If the U.S. is to maintain its economic and political leadership in the 21st century, one thing it cannot do is lose control of the international arena. That was the overall message that emerged from a Sept. 20 House Financial Services Committee hearing on the national security impacts of the growing use of alternative payment systems.
Bitcoin Wallet Bumps Bakkt out of PYMNTS’ September Crypto Wallet Provider Ranking
In a month dominated by The Merge, in which the No. 2 blockchain, Ethereum, switched from its energy-hungry and slow consensus mechanism for adding new data and minting new ether tokens to the new, greener and more scalable Ethereum 2.0, the change in wallet rankings was not so profound. PYMNTS’...
cryptobriefing.com
MarketAcross Is Named the Official World Crypto Conference 2022 Media Partner
MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, has been named the official global media partner for the World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023), which brings TradFi and cryptocurrency together under one roof. MarketAcross Will Manage the Marketing Efforts of the WCC 2023. Through the strategic partnership, MarketAcross will manage...
Justice Department Signals Intent to Crack Down on Crypto Crime
The Justice Department has put a band of prosecutors in charge of its crypto investigations and prosecutions. The creation of the Digital Asset Coordinator (DAC) Network on Sept. 16 came in a report that made it clear the U.S. Department of Justice plans to coordinate crypto investigations by more than a dozen law enforcement teams from the top with a group of specially-trained prosecutors.
Today in Crypto: PGA Inks Partnership With Tom Brady’s NFT Marketplace Autograph
As cryptocurrencies slid Monday, bitcoin hit a three-month low, Bloomberg wrote. The sentiment took a hit because of a spate of financial tightening that will happen this week in both Europe and the U.S. The coin’s price fell 7.4% to $18,273 before paring losses, the lowest since digital-asset prices fell...
Today in Crypto: Robinhood Adds USD Coin to Offerings; MicroStrategy Makes Smallest Buy of Bitcoin in 2+ Years
Robinhood Markets has added USD Coin stablecoin to its retail-focused crypto offerings, according to a report from Seeking Alpha on Tuesday. Users will now be able to send and receive USDC, the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, on Polygon and Ethereum networks. USDC will be the first stablecoin supported by Robinhood.
Huobi Teams With AstroPay for Latin American Fiat-to-Crypto Payments
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global is partnering with online payment solution AstroPay to bring fiat-to-crypto payment services to Latin America. Under the agreement, Huobi Global users can use AstroPay’s payment platform to seamlessly purchase crypto assets using fiat currency, according to a press release on Tuesday (Sept. 20). “Latin America...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report
The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq’s new service would bring the company into direct competition...
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Set To Receive Nearly $200,000,000 in Bitcoin and Ethereum From Alameda Research
Troubled crypto lender Voyager Digital is going to receive hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets from Alameda Research. According to a recent court filing, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm will give back a loan worth nearly $200 million to Voyager, a crypto brokerage that filed bankruptcy earlier in the year.
Cleareye.ai Partners With JPMorgan to Solve Trade Finance Challenges
Artificial intelligence and machine learning platform Cleareye.ai is forming a global partnership with J.P. Morgan’s Trade and Working Capital group to solve the challenges that trade finance operations currently face today as well as into the future. The alliance taps the digital solution ClearTrade, which is integrated into J.P....
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0