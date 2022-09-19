ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

cryptobriefing.com

White House Releases First Crypto Regulatory Framework—Here's What You Need to Know

The White House has published the first framework on regulating the digital assets space. It highlighted the need for protecting consumers, preventing crypto-related crime, and maintaining the country's standing as a global financial powerhouse. It also shed further light on the government's potential plans to launch a CBDC.
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
Benzinga

Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework

The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a "missed opportunity" to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
pymnts

Report: Lawsuit Suggests US Jurisdiction Over Ethereum

Does the United States have jurisdiction over the Ethereum blockchain?. A lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be suggesting that, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Sept. 20). The suit — filed Monday (Sept. 19) in federal court in Austin — is against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research...
cryptoslate.com

U.S. Treasury requests public comment on curbing crypto-related crimes

U.S. Department of the Treasury has called on the public to provide feedback on the role of digital assets in facilitating illicit finance and how the regulator might curtail the associated risks. On September 19 the Treasury announced the public feedback will guide its perspective in drafting a regulatory bill...
pymnts

US Takes Indirect Aim at Anonymity-Focused Crypto Coins

The most notable thing about the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi's decision to delist seven anonymity-focused "privacy coins" beginning Monday (Sept. 19) is that it comes just two months after it acquired a license allowing it to enter the U.S. market. On July 5, Huobi announced that its brokerage...
pymnts

Report: Crypto Trader Wintermute Loses $160M to Hackers

London-based cryptocurrency trader Wintermute has reportedly lost about $160 million in digital assets to a theft by hackers. Wintermute remains solvent after its decentralized finance (DeFi) operations were the target of the theft, Reuters reported Tuesday (Sept. 20), citing a tweet by Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy.
pymnts

JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method

Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed.
cryptobriefing.com

MarketAcross Is Named the Official World Crypto Conference 2022 Media Partner

MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, has been named the official global media partner for the World Crypto Conference (WCC 2023), which brings TradFi and cryptocurrency together under one roof. MarketAcross Will Manage the Marketing Efforts of the WCC 2023.
pymnts

Justice Department Signals Intent to Crack Down on Crypto Crime

The Justice Department has put a band of prosecutors in charge of its crypto investigations and prosecutions. The creation of the Digital Asset Coordinator (DAC) Network on Sept. 16 came in a report that made it clear the U.S. Department of Justice plans to coordinate crypto investigations by more than a dozen law enforcement teams from the top with a group of specially-trained prosecutors.
pymnts

Huobi Teams With AstroPay for Latin American Fiat-to-Crypto Payments

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global is partnering with online payment solution AstroPay to bring fiat-to-crypto payment services to Latin America. Under the agreement, Huobi Global users can use AstroPay's payment platform to seamlessly purchase crypto assets using fiat currency, according to a press release on Tuesday (Sept. 20).
bitcoinmagazine.com

Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Bitcoin, Crypto Custody Services: Report

The Nasdaq is seeking to offer custody services to institutions dipping their toes into cryptocurrency. The exchange has been a service provider in the market for some time, but the new move marks a fresh foray into the sector. The Nasdaq's new service would bring the company into direct competition...
dailyhodl.com

Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Set To Receive Nearly $200,000,000 in Bitcoin and Ethereum From Alameda Research

Troubled crypto lender Voyager Digital is going to receive hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets from Alameda Research. According to a recent court filing, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto trading firm will give back a loan worth nearly $200 million to Voyager, a crypto brokerage that filed bankruptcy earlier in the year.
pymnts

Cleareye.ai Partners With JPMorgan to Solve Trade Finance Challenges

Artificial intelligence and machine learning platform Cleareye.ai is forming a global partnership with J.P. Morgan's Trade and Working Capital group to solve the challenges that trade finance operations currently face today as well as into the future. The alliance taps the digital solution ClearTrade, which is integrated into J.P....
