Alaska State

The Independent

Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages

Authorities were making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States on Monday to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska’s vast western coast.No one has been reported injured or killed during the massive storm — the remnants of Typhoon Merbok — as it traveled north through the Bering Strait over the weekend. However, damage to homes, roads and other infrastructure was only starting to be revealed as floodwaters recede.About 21,000 residents living in the small communities dotting a 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) stretch...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Coast#Disaster Management#National Weather Service
