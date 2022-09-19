Read full article on original website
The 20 Coldest States in the U.S.
If snow sports and curling up with a good book and steaming mug of tea are your favorite activities, you might want to consider moving to one of America's chilliest states.
Dangerous, Historic Level Temperatures Expected in Western States
Meteorologist Josh Weiss told Newsweek that the current wave of heat is likely to be "a pretty long-lasting event."
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
Authorities were making contact with some of the most remote villages in the United States on Monday to determine the need for food and water and assess damage from a massive weekend storm that flooded communities dotting Alaska’s vast western coast.No one has been reported injured or killed during the massive storm — the remnants of Typhoon Merbok — as it traveled north through the Bering Strait over the weekend. However, damage to homes, roads and other infrastructure was only starting to be revealed as floodwaters recede.About 21,000 residents living in the small communities dotting a 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) stretch...
Smoke from Western wildfires could create hazy skies around Midwest
Winds high in the atmosphere could carry smoke from dozens of large wildfires burning in the West hundreds or thousands of miles east this week into the northern Plains, Midwest and potentially the Northeast.
These are the four largest fires currently burning in the Western US
Story at a glance Nationally, more than 90 active wildfires have consumed close to 814,000 acres so far and just four are considered contained. Wildfires have burned more than 6.6 million acres nationwide to date in 2022. Currently the largest fires are in Oregon, California and Idaho. Extreme weather conditions across the American Northwest, including…
Did Mount Rainier Erupt? Webcam Footage Sparks Speculation About Volcano
"It is definitely moving," a man can be heard saying during the video as a white plume shifts over the active volcano in Washington state.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
200-Year-Old Giant Cactus Collapsed Due to Extreme Seasonal Rain in Arizona
A 200-year-old desert giant was destroyed after a seasonal downpour. As former visitors lamented its demise and shared pictures of the statuesque structure in all its splendor, park officials pointed out what they thought would be a "silver lining." This famous symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries. Fall...
WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage
You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
WATCH: Montana Army National Guard Removes Stuck Front End Loader From Yellowstone National Park After Floods
Yellowstone National Park endured historic levels of flooding earlier this summer. Altogether, it saw five inches of rain accumulate in just a few days. Cleanup efforts after the fact began months ago. However, Montana’s Army National Guard recently aided in pulling a stranded front end loader from one of the national park’s canyons after it became wedged in an inaccessible area during the floods.
Scorching Temperatures Just Broke A World Record In California's Death Valley
Visitors flocked to the national park to experience the incredible heat on Thursday.
September Temperature Outlook: Lingering Heat Possible In Parts Of Western, Northern U.S.
Temperatures are forecast to be most above average in parts of the western and northern U.S. Most areas in the East are expected to see temperatures close to the month's average. September typically brings to mind thoughts of cooler temperatures as fall starts to set in, but for portions of...
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
Wolves Are Making a Major Comeback in Oregon's Cascade Mountains
The sightings come a year after an entire pack in the state was poisoned to death by humans.
Parched California prepares for first-ever Colorado River cuts
Officials in California are closing in on an agreement to give up a significant portion of the water the state gets from the Colorado River, bowing to an emergency demand made by the federal government earlier this summer. Executives from two large water districts in the Golden State, which service...
Massive storm expected to hit western Alaska this weekend
A massive storm is expected to move through western Alaska this weekend, bringing with it threats of costal flooding, heavy rain, and high winds, The New York Times reports. The incoming weather system is thanks to Typhoon Merbok, remnants of which are "forecast to move north through the Bering Sea region from Friday through Sunday," the Times writes, per the National Weather Service. Flood and wind warnings have been issued for Nome, Stebbins, and Point Hope, among other areas. Widespread power outages are also possible.
Yellowstone's Giant Steamboat Geyser Is Going Quiet
The geyser—the world's tallest—has not erupted since June.
On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub
To guide fishing trips for a year or two, that's what brought Terry Gunn to the red canyons of northern Arizona. The chance to hike, raft and fly fish drew Wendy Hanvold, a retired ski bum, who took a job there waiting tables at an anglers lodge. She heard rumors of the intrepid fishing guide who had just returned from an Alaska trip, and one day when he came in approached his table to take his order.“You fly fish, right?" she said. "I've always wanted to learn." It was a match made in Marble Canyon. Since then, the couple...
Fearless Alaskan Fends Off Charging Moose in Wild Video
December 1, 2020 may feel like a lifetime ago, but we’re sure David DeVine remembers it like it was yesterday. On that day, he fended off a charging moose in Anchorage, Alaska and luckily avoided injury. DeVine was out for an evening stroll with another person in Anchorage when...
eenews.net
Alaska Democrat’s arrival signals change in fisheries debate
As the first Alaska native elected to Congress, Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola will bring a new twist to a long-running fisheries debate when the House Natural Resources Committee votes on a proposed overhaul of the nation’s premier fishing law this week. It’s a top issue for Peltola, who was...
