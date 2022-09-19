Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
All lanes have reopened on 590 South near Tryon Park following rollover crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All lanes have reopend on 590 South near Tryon Park after a rollover crash caused a large backup on Wednesday morning. The crash involved multiple cars and happened at around 8:30 a.m. State police, firefighters, and ambulances responded to the scene. We’ve reached out to state...
Multi-car crash on 590 S. prompting lane closures
News 8 crew members on scene say traffic is down to a single lane.
More than 10 people hospitalized after crash shuts down area of Route 531
Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office say the crash occurred between Union Street and Washington Street on Route 531.
Two motor vehicle accidents shut down area of Route 531
Several vehicles traveling eastbound stopped on the road, which led to another accident in the eastbound lanes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Gates Ambulance responds to multi-patient accident. 10 people transported to local hospitals
GATES, N.Y. – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Gates. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Route 531 between Union and Washington Streets. They said a car driving eastbound lost control and drove onto incoming traffic before coming to a stop in the grassy median. Several cars then stopped on the side of the road, which lead to another accident.
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing
Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Homeowner injured after drunk driver crashes into Geneva living room
American Red Cross also responded to the scene and members are currently assisting two other adult residents with emergency housing.
13 WHAM
Sherman Street shooting suspect arrested
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting on the city's northwest side last week. Richard Davis, 28, allegedly shot a 31-year-old man on Sherman Street just before 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Police found the victim in a field. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Man fatally shot in Greece, part of Vintage Lane closed
Greece, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a driveway on Vintage Lane Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. and found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police didn't say whether the victim lived at the home, but...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to high-speed crash that killed 6-month-old infant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of assault in the second degree.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement investigating reports of glass jars being thrown at cars in Seneca County
OVID, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating several reports of glass jars being thrown at moving vehicles in Lodi and Ovid. The third incident was reported on Sept. 17 on Route 96 in Ovid. Deputies say the victim veered off the road...
Suspect arrested after stabbing Monroe County woman on Edmonds St.
Once officers came up with a suspect description, a search ensued, and moments later, they located and took the suspect into custody.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DWI charges for Rochester man in police chase, crash on Genesee St.
The driver of the fleeing truck refused medical treatment, was issued an appearance ticket and released.
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Driver crashes into trees after swerving to avoid deer in Greece
GREECE, N.Y. — A driver went off the road of 390 in Greece and crashed into a wooded area on Tuesday morning. New York State Police said the driver was headed north on the expressway at around 1 a.m. when a deer ran in front of the car. The driver swerved to avoid the deer and his car ended up in the trees.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child
WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
13 WHAM
Women killed in Geneseo crash
Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
WHEC TV-10
Woman hospitalized after her motorcycle slid off a Yates County road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Jerusalem, Yates County on Sunday. Joanne Hey was heading southwest on Beklnap Hill Road at around 1:30 p.m. when she was unable to navigate a curve on a Hillcrest and went off the road. She flew off her motorcycle.
2 injured in Webster shooting, suspect arrested
Investigators learned the two had been shot on Kircher Park in the Village of Webster.
13 WHAM
Man accused of threatening Monroe County Jail employee with knife
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is charged with menacing after he allegedly threatened an employee at the Monroe County Jail with a knife. Curels Walker-Thompson, 27, of Rochester, entered the jail records lobby around 3 p.m. Tuesday, brandished a knife and made the threat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
13 WHAM
Police in Newark searching for missing man
Newark, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing man last seen Sept. 2 in Wayne County. Kevin Heise was reported missing Sept. 5, three days after he was last seen and heard from. Police said he was last seen getting into a blue car or truck on East...
Comments / 0