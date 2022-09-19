ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, NY

Ogden, NY
Ogden, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Ambulance responds to multi-patient accident. 10 people transported to local hospitals

GATES, N.Y. – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Gates. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Route 531 between Union and Washington Streets. They said a car driving eastbound lost control and drove onto incoming traffic before coming to a stop in the grassy median. Several cars then stopped on the side of the road, which lead to another accident.
GATES, NY
Syracuse.com

Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing

Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Sherman Street shooting suspect arrested

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting on the city's northwest side last week. Richard Davis, 28, allegedly shot a 31-year-old man on Sherman Street just before 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Police found the victim in a field. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man fatally shot in Greece, part of Vintage Lane closed

Greece, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a driveway on Vintage Lane Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. and found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Police didn't say whether the victim lived at the home, but...
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYSP: Driver crashes into trees after swerving to avoid deer in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — A driver went off the road of 390 in Greece and crashed into a wooded area on Tuesday morning. New York State Police said the driver was headed north on the expressway at around 1 a.m. when a deer ran in front of the car. The driver swerved to avoid the deer and his car ended up in the trees.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Women killed in Geneseo crash

Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
GENESEO, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of threatening Monroe County Jail employee with knife

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is charged with menacing after he allegedly threatened an employee at the Monroe County Jail with a knife. Curels Walker-Thompson, 27, of Rochester, entered the jail records lobby around 3 p.m. Tuesday, brandished a knife and made the threat, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police in Newark searching for missing man

Newark, N.Y. — Police are searching for a missing man last seen Sept. 2 in Wayne County. Kevin Heise was reported missing Sept. 5, three days after he was last seen and heard from. Police said he was last seen getting into a blue car or truck on East...
NEWARK, NY

