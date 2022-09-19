Here’s The Real Reason Tom Holland Wasn’t With Zendaya At The Emmys

Splash News

Tom Holland was noticeably absent at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12th, which meant that he didn’t get to walk the red carpet with his girlfriend, Zendaya – who looked incredible in a black strapless Valentino gown, may we add – or to see her make history with her second Emmy win!

FYI, the 26-year-old Euphoria actress made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ award twice, as well as the youngest person to win two acting Emmys! Wow! So where was the Spider-Man actor on that historic night?

According to reports, the 26-year-old Uncharted actor was on the East Coast filming his new Apple TV+ show, The Crowded Room, in New York, so was unable to jet to Los Angeles where the Emmys were held. He may not have received the news that his girlfriend had made history on social media, as he announced last month that he would be taking a break because he found it negatively affected his mental health, but Zendaya told E! News that she "texted" him almost immediately after she had left the stage!

"I texted my boyfriend"

"Well, I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she's here tonight, which is very special," Zendaya told E! about what she did after winning the award. "And I texted my boyfriend," she added. Aww!

Zendaya made quite the powerful speech when she accepted her Emmy for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria, thanking the cast and crew for making it easy to make such a "difficult" show, also adding that her greatest wish was that her character, and the show in general, could help people going through similar things!

"Thank you to the incredible, incredible cast and crew of Euphoria for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much," Zendaya said as part of her speech. "My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me," she continued. "I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much."