Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said.

County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said.

EMS arrived to find one person, an adult male, who was injured. He had been hit by a GMC Yukon driven by a 41-year-old Zionsville man.

They began giving the man medical aid but he was unfortunately pronounced dead on scene, the coroner said.

He was later identified as Gary Favrot, 81, of Zionsville.

“The Boone County FACT team is conducting the investigation into the crash,” the Boone County Coroner said in a release Sunday. “Our office is conducting a death investigation to determine the manner and mechanism of death. An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow morning by a board-certified forensic pathologist.”

Officials say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

A county traffic alert sent by the sheriff’s office around 6 p.m. Sunday did advise that Indianapolis Road was shut down at the Boone/Hendricks County line. Drivers were told to avoid the area around 2 hours.

