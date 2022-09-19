Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania high school football week 4 rankings
Each week the Pa. high school football landscape changes. And there’s always high drama at all corners of the Commonwealth. Below are the updated Pa. football rankings through Sept. 17. PennLive will publish state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volleyball
Drop in classification doesn’t change underdog mentality for Latrobe volleyball. In volleyball at Latrobe — no matter the classification, the ranking, the opponent — longtime coach Drew Vosefski has continued to preach a singular theme: “Go into every match as if you’re the underdog.”. 4...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports for Sept. 19, 2022: Girls soccer showdowns scheduled
Another big week of district soccer begins Monday with a showdown for first place in girls WPIAL Class 3A. Elizabeth Forward (5-0) has a half-game lead over Thomas Jefferson (4-0) in the Section 2 standings. The Warriors host the Jaguars in the first of two regular season meetings at 7:30 p.m.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Pennsylvania's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 3
Here are the four top individual performances from around Western Pennsylvania high school football for Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.
gopresidents.com
W&J uses all-around team effort to sweep Franciscan
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -- Junior middle hitter Lizzie Carmichael (Wyoming, Ohio/Wyoming) and senior outside hitter Claire Sauerland (Hollidaysburg, Pa./Hollidaysburg) each recorded double-digit kill efforts as the Washington & Jefferson volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 sweep of host Franciscan University of Steubenville Tuesday evening in a match played at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Mt. Pleasant’s Eutsey shocked by hole-in-one
Emily Eutsey was having an ordinary round of golf, during a routine high school match, when the extraordinary happened. The Mt. Pleasant junior pulled her 7-iron on the par-3 No. 4 hole at Luke’s Links at Norvelt Golf Club, aimed at the flag, took a swipe at the ball and held her follow-through as the shot sailed toward the green.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Week 4 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Defending champ, freshman sensation earn WPIAL girls tennis top seeds
Defending champion Ashley Close of Sewickley Academy has earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming WPIAL Class 2A girls singles tennis championships. The two-day event will begin with the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals matches Wednesday and conclude Thursday with the district championship and consolation matches. Close won’t have...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks Catholic v. Fleetwood girls volleyball, 09.20.22
Berks County volleyball action hitting the court on Tuesday night. Fleetwood travelling to Berks Catholic in a battle of top teams, and it would be the Saints taking this one.
Greencastle-Antrim volleyball tops Northern in four sets
In a Mid-Penn Colonial clash, the Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team was able to top Northern York in four sets (25-11, 21-25, 25-12, 25-21). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Kiley Burkholder totaled 10 kills for G-A, while Abigail Eagler had 9, along with 4...
Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 5
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties. Pocono Mountain West at East Stroudsburg North, 7 p.m. Northampton at East Stroudsburg South, 7 p.m. Scranton Prep at Delaware Valley, 7 p.m. Honesdale at Tunkhannock,...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 21, 2022: North Allegheny, Seneca Valley collide in girls soccer
The first day of autumn brings another warm day throughout the district, as well as a red-hot matchup on the pitch in WPIAL Class 6A girls soccer. Before the mercury drops in the days ahead, the first big clash between Section 1-6A powers North Allegheny and Seneca Valley will take place in Harmony.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley
As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
Comments / 0