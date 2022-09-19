ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

PennLive.com

Pennsylvania high school football week 4 rankings

Each week the Pa. high school football landscape changes. And there’s always high drama at all corners of the Commonwealth. Below are the updated Pa. football rankings through Sept. 17. PennLive will publish state rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Volleyball

Drop in classification doesn’t change underdog mentality for Latrobe volleyball. In volleyball at Latrobe — no matter the classification, the ranking, the opponent — longtime coach Drew Vosefski has continued to preach a singular theme: “Go into every match as if you’re the underdog.”. 4...
LATROBE, PA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now

Who had Pennsylvania's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Pennsylvania Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gopresidents.com

W&J uses all-around team effort to sweep Franciscan

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -- Junior middle hitter Lizzie Carmichael (Wyoming, Ohio/Wyoming) and senior outside hitter Claire Sauerland (Hollidaysburg, Pa./Hollidaysburg) each recorded double-digit kill efforts as the Washington & Jefferson volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 sweep of host Franciscan University of Steubenville Tuesday evening in a match played at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
PennLive.com

Greencastle-Antrim volleyball tops Northern in four sets

In a Mid-Penn Colonial clash, the Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team was able to top Northern York in four sets (25-11, 21-25, 25-12, 25-21). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Kiley Burkholder totaled 10 kills for G-A, while Abigail Eagler had 9, along with 4...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Pocono Record

Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 5

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties. Pocono Mountain West at East Stroudsburg North, 7 p.m. Northampton at East Stroudsburg South, 7 p.m. Scranton Prep at Delaware Valley, 7 p.m. Honesdale at Tunkhannock,...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley

As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA

