Emily Eutsey was having an ordinary round of golf, during a routine high school match, when the extraordinary happened. The Mt. Pleasant junior pulled her 7-iron on the par-3 No. 4 hole at Luke’s Links at Norvelt Golf Club, aimed at the flag, took a swipe at the ball and held her follow-through as the shot sailed toward the green.

MOUNT PLEASANT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO