Thank You !!
I thought I lost my wallet at the Mantua Dollar General. I rushed right back to the store. The clerk had not found it but some lovely lady shoppers and a handsome young blond gentleman worked diligently to help me find it. They even searched my car with their flashlight. They suggested that it might have slipped out of my car, so I rushed back home and there it was on the driveway.. They where so kind and wonderful that I just wanted to tell them and others what wonderful people there are in our area. I did not ask their names so I hope they read this because — You all were awesome people to be so kind to me.
Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Report
Back at their usual stomping grounds, the Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Club rocked the usual array of topics, including :. *Updates on sponsorship for the upcoming Reverse Raffle (November2), accompanied by explanation–for visitors– of how the affair is conducted and the fact that it is the club’s principal fund-raiser supporting various community projects.
Be An Educated Hunter
Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department is proud to offer a Hunter Education Course for young and beginning hunters two upcoming Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center. Registration for the course, on October 1 and 8, is required on the Ohio...
Mantua Village News
Mantua – Last month, Mantua Village Council held a special meeting prior to the regular Council meeting. At the brief public hearing, those in attendance had the opportunity to take part in the discussion regarding a change from industrial to residential classification for several parcels on Orchard Street. In...
Strike Up The Band!
Ever been to a band show? You ought to try getting to at least one. They are something else. If you are not into band music, you might be just impressed by the spectacle of the thing–the organization, the planning, the volunteers, the choreography, the themes,… the concession stands.–they have everything for sale, commemorative programs, T-shirts, you name it.
RC Modeling Swap Meet
The 11th Annual RC Modeling Swap Meet is being hosted by the Geauga Radio Controlaires RC Model Flying Club: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4200 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44024 from 9:00am to 1:00pm (just south of Lake Community College). We have 77 exhibitor tables with radio controlled planes, drones, cars, boats, radios, tools, and accessories offered for sale, barter, and trade by regional modelers. There will be a Chinese auction of new planes and equipment at 12:30pm. Admission is $5.00, kids 11 and under FREE. Hot food will be available. Free parking.
