Trump's approval rating drops to 18-month low: Poll



A September poll reported that 54% of registered voters have a negative opinion of former President Donald Trump .

NBC surveyed 1,000 registered voters to find that only 34% of them have a positive opinion of the former president, which is the lowest approval rating since April 2021. A minority is still undecided on Trump.

SILVER LINING: BIDEN POPULARITY IMPROVES, BUT MAJORITY STILL DISAPPROVES OF HIM

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's approval rating rose for the first time since October 2021, with 45% approving. Biden's lowest approval rating came in March of this year at 41%.

The president won over women, of whom 47% approved in August, with 52% approving in this most recent survey. Latinos jumped from 40% to 48%, and voters ages 18-34 saw the biggest increase — from 36% to 48%.

Still, registered voters who want a Democratic majority in Congress were even with those who would prefer a Republican majority, at 46% for both sides. Democratic voters reported a majority of support from black voters, 77%, and white voters with college degrees, 58%. Republican voters claimed a majority for independent voters, 43%, and white voters without college degrees, 64%.

The margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.