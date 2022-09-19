ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump's approval rating drops to 18-month low: Poll

By Jenny Goldsberry
 2 days ago

A September poll reported that 54% of registered voters have a negative opinion of former President Donald Trump .

NBC surveyed 1,000 registered voters to find that only 34% of them have a positive opinion of the former president, which is the lowest approval rating since April 2021. A minority is still undecided on Trump.

SILVER LINING: BIDEN POPULARITY IMPROVES, BUT MAJORITY STILL DISAPPROVES OF HIM

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's approval rating rose for the first time since October 2021, with 45% approving. Biden's lowest approval rating came in March of this year at 41%.

The president won over women, of whom 47% approved in August, with 52% approving in this most recent survey. Latinos jumped from 40% to 48%, and voters ages 18-34 saw the biggest increase — from 36% to 48%.

Still, registered voters who want a Democratic majority in Congress were even with those who would prefer a Republican majority, at 46% for both sides. Democratic voters reported a majority of support from black voters, 77%, and white voters with college degrees, 58%. Republican voters claimed a majority for independent voters, 43%, and white voters without college degrees, 64%.

The margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Hmu007
2d ago

Independent voters, minority groups, and even decent Republicans don't like Trump. That's why his approval rating is going down all the way. He knows that. His gigantic ego is his own big mouth.

Benny Fuertis
2d ago

Still his MAGA and Republican Congress will support him.

