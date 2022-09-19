Cats are one exciting animal that we can't seem to get enough of. They truly do march to the beat of their own drum, not having a care in the world. From their different and funky sleeping positions to their jumping and climbing abilities, there's never a dull moment with cats. And just when you think you have your cat all figured out, you see something new. Take for instance this clip from TikTok user @addsomebutters.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO