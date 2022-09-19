ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

pethelpful.com

Mom Walks in on Baby and Dog's Precious Cuddle Session and We Can't Get Enough

Having a dog and a baby at the same time can seem like a big commitment (and it is!), but it's also incredibly rewarding. Not only are you raising two adorable little ones-- you're giving them both a built-in best friend! It's only a matter of time before you catch some precious moments like the one @clarissaschenck walked in on, and--trust us on this one--it'll be so worth the wait.
pethelpful.com

Why Australian Cattle Dogs Aren't For Everyone

3 years ago I came across a Facebook ad giving away a cattle dog mix. I've been fascinated with the breed ever since I brought him home. If you're familiar with Australian Cattle Dogs, then you probably know already that they are cute as a button, with a very unique look.
pethelpful.com

Senior Beagle Being Overlooked by Adopters Because of Her Age Breaks Our Hearts

We don't understand how senior dogs are often overlooked when someone wants to bring home a dog. We get that they might not be as energetic as a puppy or that they don't have as many years left, but they still have so much love left to give. That's why when we see senior dogs in the shelter, our hearts break into a million pieces.
pethelpful.com

Rescuers' Tender Care for Terrified Dog Saved From Chinese Meat Trade Is So Beautiful

Every animal rescue story is worth sharing, but there are some that truly stand out--including Levi's story. The tiny pup was rescued mere moments before being killed at China's Yulin meat festival, but he's still only beginning to trust people again. Luckily, @tianacalx and her amazing team of rescuers in Vancouver, BC have been there to show Levi love and kindness every step of the way.
psychologytoday.com

Does Keeping Time Prevent You From Living in the Past?

Reflecting on positive memories reduces stress and increases well-being, but it does not come naturally to everyone. Relying on the clock to manage daily tasks reduces the likelihood of reflecting on memories and might lessen the sense of well-being. Training oneself to reflect on positive memories might change how we...
pethelpful.com

Cat's Odd and Hilarious Way of Eating His Food Has TikTok in Stitches

Cats are one exciting animal that we can't seem to get enough of. They truly do march to the beat of their own drum, not having a care in the world. From their different and funky sleeping positions to their jumping and climbing abilities, there's never a dull moment with cats. And just when you think you have your cat all figured out, you see something new. Take for instance this clip from TikTok user @addsomebutters.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Sweet Response to Seeing His Owner After a Week at the Cat Hotel Is Just Precious

We all hate leaving our loved ones for long periods of time because we miss their comforting familiarity and it creates a hole in our hearts. For animals, it can be even more difficult because they don't understand why their parents are leaving them or when they're coming back. One video of a cat and his owner reuniting after time apart shows us just how important family is to our animals.
pethelpful.com

Woman's Emotional Reaction to Adopting a Rescue Puppy Has People Choked Up

Adopting a pet is one of life's greatest joys for an animal lover. Meeting your furry soulmate and knowing you'll get to be with them for a long time fills a hole in your life that you may not have even realized was there. One woman got to experience this feeling recently and the video of this moment after the adoption is so lovely.
pethelpful.com

Moment Two Rescue Dogs Became Best Friends Is So Touching to See

Introducing your dog to another pup can be sort of scary — what if they don't get along? Thankfully, that's not the case for two dogs on TikTok. And now watching them become BFFs is such a good reminder why friends are the best. According to the footage by...
pethelpful.com

Dog 'Loses' Her Prosthetic Leg and the Aftermath Is Just Too Cute

A video on TikTok shows one woman's reaction to learning that her dog lost her prosthetic leg. D'oh! Don't worry too much however, @puddlesandfetch eventually found the leg. But watching her track it down was too funny for words. The dog mom was not happy when she found out her...
pethelpful.com

Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic

Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
Pets

