CBS Sports
Aaron Judge contract: Predicting what kind of deal Yankees star will get in free agency after historic 2022
It would be difficult to have a better contract year than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star and AL MVP frontrunner is putting the finishing touches on a historic season, one that has him chasing a Triple Crown as well as Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, and he's doing it right before free agency. Judge, who hit home run No. 60 on Tuesday night, has set himself up for a massive, massive payday.
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
thecomeback.com
Giants add former Pro Bowl linebacker
The New York Giants are bringing back a veteran defender to bolster their linebacker corps. Jaylon Smith, who spent part of the 2021 season with the Giants, is returning to New York. On Monday, Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced on Twitter that Smith had signed with the Giants. Beat...
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Pete Alonso covered in champagne, mustard, ketchup in 'very subtle' Mets celebration
Pete Alonso had some condiments on his shirt during the Mets’ playoff-clinching celebration, which he joked was a “very subtle” party in the clubhouse.
Kyle Brandt makes bold New York Giants statement after bringing out their upcoming schedule on Good Morning Football
KYLE BRANDT dared to dream about New York Giants after their second straight win. The Good Morning Football host was in confident mood after the Giants beat Carolina Panthers on Sunday. New York followed up their win over Tennessee Titans to go to 2-0 this season. Giants fans are starting...
Stars acquire D Nils Lundkvist from Rangers
The New York Rangers traded defenseman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars on Monday in exchange for a 2023 first-round
