Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What is a honey allergy?
Allergies occur when the body initiates an immune response to something that is harmless. In rare cases, people can have an allergy to honey. This food can cause allergic reactions that range from mild to potentially life threatening. Honey is a sweet liquid that bees produce using nectar from flowers....
msn.com
29 foods you may not know can be poisonous to your dog
Slide 1 of 30: As man's best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It's natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us. Part of the reason we can eat foods that they can't is that dogs are so much smaller than us. They also weigh far less, which means their bodies can't absorb things as quickly. "Foods that are perfectly suitable for human consumption, as well as other animals, may be toxic and even poisonous to your dog, posing a serious threat to their health and well-being," writes Canine Journal co-founder Michelle Schenker. "Why? Because all animals have very different rates of metabolism." Another problem is that dogs have voracious appetites and don't always know when to stop. Although some foods are not toxic in small doses, larger quantities can be fatal. Signs of food poisoning in dogs can vary widely, but key symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, dilated pupils, loss of appetite, restlessness, staggering, and disorientation. If you suspect your dog has eaten something toxic, VetsNow recommends never to induce vomiting unless a poison control expert has instructed you to do so. Certain substances can actually cause more damage coming back up and are best left in a dog's stomach. To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call for advice at (888) 426-4435. Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of which human foods can be dangerous, Stacker put together a slideshow of common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you. You may also like: Most popular house-friendly dogs.
PETS・
verywellhealth.com
Causes of an Itchy Nose
Seasonal allergic rhinitis is often called hay fever. A pollen allergy typically causes it, but it can also be caused by mold spores or other allergens (substances that trigger an allergic reaction). Allergic rhinitis affects 20%–30% of adults in the United States and a larger percentage of children. Symptoms...
3 Low-Calorie Snacks You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Gaining Weight
This article has been updated since its initial 05/18/22 publish date to include more expert insight. While a balanced diet consisting of three nutritious meals each day is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle, especially if you want to lose we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthline
Coughing: Is It COVID-19, Flu, Cold, or Allergies?
A cough is one of the hallmark symptoms of COVID-19. But a cough is also a typical symptom of many other conditions, including the flu, the common cold, or seasonal allergies. If you’re coughing, you may wonder how — or if — you can tell whether it’s due to COVID-19 or a different condition. This article will look at some ways you may be able to tell the difference.
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Malassezia Dermatitis in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Malassezia dermatitis in dogs is a fungal infection that's caused by a type of yeast. The condition affects a dog's skin and ears. The post Malassezia Dermatitis in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for constipation?
There is no one-size-fits-all best medication for constipation. It depends on factors such as a person’s age and any health conditions they have. Several laxative medications are available over-the-counter (OTC) or through prescription. However, for chronic constipation, doctors first recommend lifestyle practices of increasing fluid and fiber intake, as...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Doctors Say You Should Add These Metabolism-Boosting Ingredients To Your Coffee Every Morning For A Flat Stomach
This post has been updated since its initial 08/24/22 publish date to include more expert insight. There’s nothing like starting your day off on the right foot with an energizing cup of coffee. In fact, not only will the caffeine give you the ...
pethelpful.com
Adopted Cat Who Was Returned After One Day for Being 'Too Shy' Serves As an Important Reminder
Pet adoption is a joyous occasion for all animal loves. The idea of welcoming a new pet to the family is exciting, and we spend a lot of time imagining how our new pet will fit in with the family. However, we must remember to be patient with our new pets as they adjust to a new environment.
PETS・
verywellhealth.com
Lyme Disease and Facial Paralysis: Late Symptoms
Lyme disease is passed to humans through the bite of an infected black-legged tick that carries bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi or, rarely, Borrelia mayonii. In most cases, the tick must be attached to the area for 48 hours before the bacteria can be transmitted. Each year approximately 30,000 cases of...
Woman says miracle drug cured eczema that left her bed bound for decades
A woman has praised a 'miracle drug' for curing the eczema that left her bedbound for decades. Antonia Wilson, 28, had eczema since she was a baby, but her life transformed when she was given a new drug. Sold under the brand name Dupixent, the treatment was approved five months...
pethelpful.com
Why Australian Cattle Dogs Aren't For Everyone
3 years ago I came across a Facebook ad giving away a cattle dog mix. I've been fascinated with the breed ever since I brought him home. If you're familiar with Australian Cattle Dogs, then you probably know already that they are cute as a button, with a very unique look.
pethelpful.com
Rescuers' Tender Care for Terrified Dog Saved From Chinese Meat Trade Is So Beautiful
Every animal rescue story is worth sharing, but there are some that truly stand out--including Levi's story. The tiny pup was rescued mere moments before being killed at China's Yulin meat festival, but he's still only beginning to trust people again. Luckily, @tianacalx and her amazing team of rescuers in Vancouver, BC have been there to show Levi love and kindness every step of the way.
pethelpful.com
Senior Beagle Being Overlooked by Adopters Because of Her Age Breaks Our Hearts
We don't understand how senior dogs are often overlooked when someone wants to bring home a dog. We get that they might not be as energetic as a puppy or that they don't have as many years left, but they still have so much love left to give. That's why when we see senior dogs in the shelter, our hearts break into a million pieces.
pethelpful.com
Mini Dachshund's Adorable Obsession With a Chicken Is Too Cute to Miss
You never know who your pup is going to befriend. It might be a child on the playground, the mailman, or even another animal. The latter is the exact scenario that one mini-Dachshund found herself in when she met a chicken — and now her owner is calling her "obsessed."
Comments / 0