Man wanted for unlawful possession of stolen vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a stolen vehicle. We're told that Russell Adams, 36, has an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Detectives also say they are looking to interview Adams regarding several incidents that...
Shooting victim found at Enos Park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — McClernand Elementary School was put on soft lockdown on Monday due to a disturbance at Enos Park. Springfield officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the park after a shooting victim was found. Police later determined the area around Enos Park, including McClernand Elementary, was...
ISP awarding $1 million to 32 law enforcement agencies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is in the process of awarding $1 million in grants to 32 local law agencies across Illinois to conduct firearm enforcement. ISP says it is trying to keep firearms out of individuals who pose a significant threat to themselves or...
Crews temporarily fix flooded Springfield underpass
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The underpass on Laurel Street in Springfield was flooded on Tuesday. According to Springfield Director of Public Works Nate Bottom, a part of the pumps used to keep the underpass clear was damaged due to high voltage, which led to the flooding. City crews were...
19th ISP squad car hit in Scott's Law violation
An Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was hit on Tuesday night. The crash happened on Interstate 90 southbound at Addison Street in Cook County. The driver was Jessica Allen, a 32-year-old female from Chicago, IL was cited for a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle, No Insurance, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
Registration open for the SPD citizens police academy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is now accepting applications for the next citizen's police academy. The academy meets every Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. beginning Wednesday, October 12 through Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The course is free of charge and open to...
Man sentenced for stealing lawn mower, motorcycle
TOWER HILL, Ill. (WICS) — A Tower Hill man learned his sentence on Monday. Elijah Keppler, 28, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon. We're told that on June...
Springfield voters to get say on absorbing partial townships
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Voters will have the chance to vote on the idea of dissolving parts of townships located within the city of Springfield. Tuesday night, aldermen passed a resolution to put an advisory question on the ballot for the municipal election in April. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder...
500 mile bike ride journey begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Cyclists will begin a 500-mile bicycle journey on Tuesday. The event is called the Gold Star 500, and the cyclist bike through Springfield, Quincy, Macomb, Galesburg, Rock Falls, Rockford, Woodstock, Fort Sheridan, and Great Lakes Naval Station. The schedule for the event is:. Ride Day...
Officers honored for helping after 11-year-old threatened with gun
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two Springfield Police Officers were honored for their efforts after an 11-year-old was threatened with a gun. Officers Redding and Orr responded on August 9 to a call of a man with a gun in the 1600 block of Loveland Avenue. When they arrived on...
Teen dies after accidental shooting, sheriff says
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Waggoner teen is dead after an accidental shooting, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and the Litchfield Police Department were called around 3 p.m. on September 10 to private property in rural Litchfield. Austin Robinson, 14, was found at the scene with...
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
Man accused of leading deputy on high speed chase
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges after allegedly leading a Menard County Sheriff's Deputy on a highspeed chase on Friday. The sheriff's office says Justin Thornley, 28, of Petersburg, led a deputy on patrol on a chase after passing him at a speed of over 100 mph.
Balloon release planned in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Parents who have children at Glenwood Intermediate School are coming together next month to say a final goodbye to a young Chatham girl. Destiny Kling, 11, died from a gunshot wound on Oct. 14, 2021. She was a 6th grader within the Ball-Chatham School District.
Traffic light replacement on Toronto Road
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A stoplight at Toronto Road will be gettin replaced on Thursday. City Water Light and Power says the left turn lane to Toronto Road from the exit ramp from south-bound I-55 will be reduced along with one eastbound lane of Toronto Road at the same intersection.
Most asbestos cleared from Pillsbury Mills Plant, report shows
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, Chris Richmond, provided an update this week on the environmental study at the Pillsbury Mills Plant. The study was completed in late August by Fehr Graham. The final report shows much of the asbestos in the abandoned facility was...
52nd Lincoln Railsplitting festival
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Railsplitting festival was back for its 52nd year. Competitors from around the area came together to compete in multiple railsplitting-themed events. Some of the events were tomahawk throwing and timed railsplitting. The free event showcased local vendors selling herbs, crafts, fossils, and many...
Obstacle course raising money to end veteran suicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There will be an obstacle course for a good cause in Decatur. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Richland Community College is hosting Operation Obstacle - The Race to End Veteran Suicide. Check-in for the race is between 8:30-9:30. The race is a timed two-mile obstacle...
All clear after gas leak near elementary school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a gas leak in the area around Black Hawk Elementary School on Tuesday. Officials say that the leak happened at the end of the school day near dismissal. We're told that Ameren has given the school the all-clear. The school will be in...
Children camp to deal with grief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Children had the opportunity to learn how to process the grief that comes with losing a loved one on Sunday. Stabb Funeral Homes held their 10th Annual Good Grief Camp to help kids develop skills needed to grieve in a healthy way. Activities at the...
